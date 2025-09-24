Tish Talk: Penny Marie 🇳🇿 & Tish Conlin 🇨🇦 On Parent Rights, Youth Issues, Media, Politics & More
I recently joined Toronto-based podcaster Tish Conlin for a chat about our respective country's current situations
Tish and I met when I visited Canada in June, and we spent a few days together with a group of super-inspiring Ontario women. I got to celebrate CANADA DAY with these incredible women too…
Canada and New Zealand have a lot in common, not only in terms of spectacular scenery but also in the nature of the people. Although I have found the Canadian friends I have made to be generally more astute politically than most New Zealanders.
Listen on Spotify
Tish has stood as a candidate for the Peoples Party of Canada a number of times. While in Canada I was invited to interview Maxime Bernier, party leader:
Tish Conlin is a Detox and Wellness Coach, TishTalk Podcast Host, Speaker, Author and Resilience Trainer - visit www.tishconlin.com
Help grassroots, independent journalism
If you appreciate my work, please subscribe, share this post or from YouTube.
I am an independent researcher and reporter. If you would like to support me, I’d really appreciate you, thank you! One-off support of $10 or more
Penny Marie NZ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Canada and New Zealand are two beautiful countries and two lovely peoples. Unfortunately, both nations have been taken over by globalists determined to destroy the countries.