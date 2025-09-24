Tish and I met when I visited Canada in June, and we spent a few days together with a group of super-inspiring Ontario women. I got to celebrate CANADA DAY with these incredible women too…

Canada and New Zealand have a lot in common, not only in terms of spectacular scenery but also in the nature of the people. Although I have found the Canadian friends I have made to be generally more astute politically than most New Zealanders.

Tish has stood as a candidate for the Peoples Party of Canada a number of times. While in Canada I was invited to interview Maxime Bernier, party leader:

Tish Conlin is a Detox and Wellness Coach, TishTalk Podcast Host, Speaker, Author and Resilience Trainer - visit www.tishconlin.com

Help grassroots, independent journalism