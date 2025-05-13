Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
18h

This event, held annually since 2021, brings together 300+ students from 15 Auckland schools for a day of “celebration, learning, and connection.”

There is nothing to celebrate about deviance, perversion, and mental illness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
D - Marie's avatar
D - Marie
7h

Good job Penny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Penny Marie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture