How Ardern & Robertson Funded The Rainbow Industry

In my latest exposé I start showing some of the money trail I’ve found, that’s being poured into the ‘rainbow industry’ as I now call it. It’s not a ‘community’. This is BIG business.

In the full video I uncover just shy of $3 million of taxpayer money funnelled into this industry under the guise of “wellbeing” for the rainbow youth. And that’s just a tiny bit of the bigger picture. This particular trail started in 2019 with then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

I break it down, follow the trail, and question what’s really going on.

A good idea gone wrong?

In 2019, Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson set up the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund with a $1 million endowment. The fund was created as a way to acknowledge men who were convicted of homosexual acts pre-1986.

The Homosexual Law Reform Act 1986 decriminalised consensual sex between men over 16, and by 2018, those convictions were expunged. Job done, right?

So why did Ardern and Robertson, alongside a few friends, decide to create a fund for ‘youth’ - and not homosexual youth, but the whole rainbow spectrum (which back in the 1980’s didn’t even exist…)?

Here’s where it gets murky. The original legislation was for consenting adults (over 16) who had a criminal conviction for same sex acts. But this fund provides money to charities whose focus is kids as young as 5 through school programmes.

Follow the money: $2.9 million and counting

The initial $1 million was just the start.

By 2021, the government added another $800,000, and

Foundation North chipped in $99,999 (why not just round it to $100,000?).

In 2022, another $100,000 came from Foundation North, and

by 2024, they’d been given even more from the NZ Government.

I counted $2.9 million in a few years, managed by the Rule Foundation.

And that’s just what I started to track - it’s the tip of a very big iceberg.

Rule Foundation have just announced another $70,000 for 2025!

This money isn’t going to counselling or direct support for struggling kids. It’s funding CAMPAIGNS. Resource development, and community events to “improve the capacity and capability” of the rainbow industry.

Think about that - they’re not addressing a proven need; They’re building (have now built) an infrastructure to create the need. The Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund 2024 document even says it’s for “future generations,” hinting they’re shaping a demographic that doesn’t yet exist - or they want to grow.

Click to view document (link worked at date of posting this substack)

The resources prove it’s about activism, not support

So where does the money go? In the video I take a look at just one of the many charities that receive these funds. Gender Minorities Aotearoa, which produces resources including:

‘Anti-Transgender Extremism’ and

‘Being Trans and Protesting’.

These aren’t about supporting vulnerable kids - they’re about creating activists.

The NZ Police on-side with the rainbow industry

The latter document, aimed at ‘transgender anarchists’, describes ‘trans peoples’ rights to be searched by police of your chosen gender and insists on communicating with NZ Police Diversity Liaison Officers (yes, there is such a role in the Police!).

This charity is funded by the NZ Government (your taxpayer dollar) via the Rule Foundation, yet it’s pushing a political agenda. I didn’t think that was allowed.

Even the New Zealand Police website links to the Anti Transgender Extremism book, along with a whole raft of other resources that I think most people would agree do not belong on a police website. Why does this group get so much attention while other minorities don’t?

Questions need to be asked.

The Anti-Transgender Extremism resource labels questioners as fascists and Nazi’s. This isn’t support; it’s indoctrination, and it’s seeping into education, health, and now law enforcement.

More about this here…

The mental health industry: A created crisis?

The funding of this ‘industry’ ties into a broader mental health crisis that seems to be manufactured. The Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund emphasises mental health, yet there was no data in 2019 showing a specific need for rainbow youth.

Fast forward, and we’ve got a Minister of Mental Health, Matt Doocey, who pushed the Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Act 2022.

This legislation makes it illegal to question a child who is confused about their ‘gender’. Saying, “Hey, maybe wait a bit before deciding you’re in the wrong body.” is now labeled as conversion therapy, while affirming a child’s ‘gender confusion’ isn’t? Horrific. But in legislation.

We discuss Dr. Steven Stosny’s pyramid of IDENTITY (see Elisabeth Cave explaining it during the Let Kids Be Kids 2024 Road Show). A healthy identity is rooted in basic humanity and character - think honesty, resilience, kindness. But when kids hyperfocus on gender or sexuality (upper rungs of the pyramid), their identity destabilises, leading to distress and dysphoria.

This is what we’re seeing: kids who were once happy and well-rounded are now self-focused, needing constant affirmation to stay “upright.” The system is creating narcissists, then offering “solutions” like gender clinics and counselling - without parents in the room.

Who’s cashing in?

Many names keep popping up. In the video I take a look at Duncan Matthews, Treasurer of the Rule Foundation. He’s also a funding assessor for Foundation North, and has an eye-watering list of affiliations with ‘rainbow’ charities, as well as PATHA - Professional Association of Transgender Healthcare Aotearoa, (linked to WPATH), and he’s even on the board of the Ministry of Youth Development.

In 2025, Matthews got an Order of Merit for services to the rainbow community. One guy, so many roles, all connected to this multi million $$ industry. Coincidence? I think not.

My why: Protecting our kids

This isn’t just about money - it’s about our kids’ wellbeing. I’m a parent, and I talk to heartbroken parents and grandparents daily. We’re seeing kids pushed into an adult world of sexual identity way too soon, and the system is profiting off their confusion.

This industry is driving more children to sterilisation, castration, mutilation.

Media collusion

Don’t wait for mainstream media to adequately report on it. MSM has shown itself to be supporting the rainbow industry. I explain why, here…

What to do?

If you’ve got kids or grandkids, please take a good look at what’s going on here. And talk to others. Most people don’t want to talk about it. It’s too hard, too big. Or they have been too convinced that to question all the rainbow barrage is ‘transphobic’.

COME ON. If you believe that, its just means they got to you with their tactics. That’s what this is. Military grade tactics and strategies to shut dissenting voices up.

If you have no one to talk to - come talk to Let Kids Be Kids.

