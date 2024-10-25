UPDATE: The Bill Gates Court Case The World Is Talking About
Bill Gates and other key figures have to face a civil lawsuit brought forward by seven plaintiffs in the Netherlands.
On October 20, we published a story about a court case in the Netherlands, where plaintiffs have brought a civil case against defendants including Bill Gates. Netherlands independent reporter Erica of Zebra Inspiratie has been reporting on this case over the past months. Read our previous report here:
“This landmark trial is the first of its kind worldwide as prosecutors argue that Covid-19 is not just a disease, but part of a larger agenda known as the “Great Reset.” The plaintiffs allege that the defendants, both individually and collectively, acted intentionally and unlawfully, causing significant damage to the plaintiffs.
To date, no civil cases have been brought against leaders of the system in any other WHO member country, in which significant harm has been [done] to the population.” - Liberty Beacon
Liberty Beacon has been following the case since July 2023.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs
The Recht Oprecht (Right to Right) Foundation was established to enable cases of great social importance to be brought before the court. They are facilitating the legal procedure before the court in Leeuwarden, in which 7 plaintiffs (one is now deceased) with Covid-19 vaccination damage are suing 17 defendants. You can support this Foundation by donating here.
The Defendants
Bill Gates, Founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
The State of the Netherlands
Mark Rutte, who was Prime Minister of the Netherlands during the pandemic, and is now Secretary General of NATO
Hugo de Jonge, former Minister of Health, the Netherlands
Sigrid Kaag, deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands, who worked for the United Nations between 2004 and 2017
Jaap van Dissel, virologist and infectionologist, Chairman of the Outbreak Management Team in the Netherlands during the ‘pandemic’
Agnes Kant, CEO of Lareb, the Dutch institute for monitoring side effects
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer,
And others, for their damages under civil law.
Incident claim by Gates relating to jurisdiction of the Dutch court
Our recent report was focussed on an ‘incident’ claim by Gate’s legal team relating to the case, where Gates claimed that the Dutch court did not have jurisdiction to charge Gates, as he does not reside in the Netherlands.
The judge ruled that they do have jurisdiction. Gates was ordered to pay court costs relating to the ‘incident’ and the case will proceed.
This ruling may be of interest in other cases globally where the defendants do not reside in the country of the plaintiffs.
Children’s Health Defense published a follow-up story on this ruling by the Dutch judge.
Today, Peter Sweden picked up the story too:
This is a civil case
In a civil case, individuals or entities (plaintiffs) bring a lawsuit against another party (defendant) to resolve disputes, typically involving issues like contracts, property, or personal injury.
This is known as a ‘substantive procedure’. The judge must get to the bottom of all claims in the case, so all relevant facts must be taken into account.
Tort law
In a civil case, Tort taw is applied. Tort law redresses a wrong done to a person and provides relief from the wrongful acts of others, usually by awarding monetary damages as compensation. The original intent of tort is to provide full compensation for proved harms.
If the court finds that Gates and the other defendants breached their civil duties, they will need to pay compensation to the plaintiffs.
Chinese whispers and sensationalism
Our advice is, be discerning with what you read and watch. As this story has now been picked up by many news sites and social media channels worldwide, some sensational claims have made, including this by The People’s Voice claiming that Gates is ‘terrified’ by this case.
No evidence of Gate’s emotions regarding this case appears to be available, and we warn caution on getting carried way with some misleading reports that may now online, now this story is trending on X.
The US Election is a tinderbox
Yesterday, as this story went global, Robert F Kennedy Junior, while on the US Election 2024 campaign trail, stated that Gates has been ‘indicted’ in this case. This is incorrect, as indictments only occur in criminal cases, not civil cases.
If the judge rules that the defendants misled the plaintiffs, leading to harm, then this could progress to criminal proceedings. But at present, this is not a criminal case. So we must watch this case as it progresses, one step at a time, and not make assumptions or jump to conclusions.
Psychological warfare
People are on a knife-edge, due in part to the overwhelm of information online. This is illustrated by the range of comments on our story - from ‘hang him’ to ‘this means nothing’, and ‘this never happened’.
Participating in such comments fuels the fire of extremism on both ends of the political, moral and emotional spectrum. It’s not good for our health, nor for society as a whole.
Much is being done to undermine trust in one another, hide truth behind lies and deceptions, and create anger, fear and confusion. These are some of the weapons of the psychological and information warfare that we are amidst.
So what can each of us do?
We can decide if we want to fuel the fire, or control ourselves.
Erica (Substack) and Penny (Substack) are committed to bringing information and updates on a range of topics, without the sensationalism and opinion-reporting that is all-to common these days.
We provide references in order for those interested in the topics, to look for themselves and come to their own conclusions. We give the power back to you, to make informed decisions and assessments. There’s no need to shoot the messengers. We’re doing what we can to help inform people, that’s all.
