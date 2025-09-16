On the Let Kids Be Kids Roadshow 2024, Elisabeth Cave explained what may be happening to our children, using American Psychologist Dr Steven Stosny's description of Identity.

I bring this concept into the conversation in a recent video (How Ardern and Robertson Funded the Rainbow Industry), where we unpack what's going on with our kids who are increasingly struggling with their identity.

It never used to be a problem, so what's changed? Biology hasn't. Social engineering has.

*Please note that GENDER is a created concept and is not the same as sex. It is used in this diagram because some people identify with a 'gender'. It's going to take a while to correct the gender/sex definitions and that is not addressed in this video.

Download a free copy of the Identity flier featured in this video from Let Kids Be Kids.

Roadshow 2024 - Identity Disruption with Elisabeth Cave

See the Let Kids Be Kids Substack for more on ‘Identity Disruption’…

Elisabeth’s Substack…

At Let Kids Be Kids we are growing a wonderful community. We’d love more like-minded pro-family people to join.

Share Penny Marie NZ

My previous Substack…

I’m speaking at two events in Auckland this weekend… find out more…

I am an independent researcher and reporter. If you would like to support me, I’d really appreciate it, thank you! One-off $10 or more.

Share