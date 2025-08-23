Today’s decision by the Supreme Court giving Trump the power to slash millions from DEI research funding, is big, but the situation is far from resolved.

In fact, the billionaires, NGOs including the United Nations (UN), thousands of trans lobby organisations globally, is an illustration of the size, and therefore financial value of this INDUSTRY. Those profiting off this industry will not go quietly.

They infiltrated international Human Rights movements and law decades ago. They know they have many balls in their court (excuse the pun).

DEI research funding cuts

“WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration can slash hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of research funding in its push to cut federal diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, the Supreme Court decided Thursday.

The split court lifted a judge’s order blocking $783 million worth of cuts made by the National Institutes of Health to align with Republican President Donald Trump’s priorities.” - source AP via Yahoo

Why does the DEI industry spend millions $$ on ‘research’?

Read the full article here.

“They said that defunding studies midway through halts research, ruins data already collected and ultimately harms the country’s potential for scientific breakthroughs by disrupting scientists’ work in the middle of their careers.” - source AP via Yahoo

Research (which usually provides results ‘those who fund the research’ want) drives lobbyists. Lobbyists are funded to drive policy and legislation changes. This then drives societal changes. See how it works? Nothing is ‘organic’. The general population are being played. We are being manipulated.

Who are President Trump & Secretary of HHS Kennedy battling against?

The web of prominent families, foundations and agencies that fund the DEI and Trans industry is eye-watering. ILGA World is one of the key international trans rights lobby agencies, who are a consultative agency to the United Nations.

ILGA Funders

Let’s only look at FIVE of the agencies listed above, and tie some NZ connections to each. Open Society Foundations, ARCUS Foundation, Global Equity Fund (US Govt), USAID and IPPF - International Planned Parenthood Foundation.

Internationally, Jennifer Bilek is a top source of information on the money going into the TQ industry… check her out here:

Share

Open Society Foundations

Founded by George Soros, (a household name for many who have long since turned the TV off and gone digging for answers to the big questions).

“In the last decade, Funders for LGBTQ Issues has grown its organizational capacity significantly, increasing its annual revenue from $500,000 to more than $3.5 million and growing its membership to over 100 foundations and philanthropic institutions.” - Source LGBTQ Funders (on Wayback Machine as site now removed, links to it from Open Society Foundations.)

As you see below, their strategic plan up to 2027 WAS to continue to grow the TQ industry through ‘funding infrastructure for fully resourcing LGBTQ movements’…

My recent Substack and YouTube on Gender Minorities Aotearoa includes some dot-joining up to Open Society Foundations (OSF) and ARCUS, see my new highlights video:

Same messaging, same focus on legal rights & medicalisation (targeting children) that we see in most trans (oh, and autistic) charities/NGOs worldwide. Ask yourself WHY.

“Trans refers to the range of people who do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth. Trans people can undergo gender-affirming medical interventions such as hormone therapy or genital surgeries. Trans people use many labels to identify their experience with gender, embracing the diverse nature of identity.” - Source: OSF ‘Essential Legal Rights for Trans People’.

It’s worth reading their Essential Legal Rights for Trans People as you’ll notice the pattern, resulting in legislation changes so ‘trans’ people can change their govt issued ID to hide their real identity. (Very alarming).

ARCUS

ARCUS is also mentioned in my video above and extensively in Jennifer Bilek’s work. Check out Arcus Foundation: Social Justice Program - LGBTQ Grants.

OBSERVATION*

ARCUS focuses on Apes, and LGBTQ - primarily thrusting their LGBTQ narrative on coloured/indigenous tribal peoples of the world. I’ll just leave that there for you to think about. Consider the root of TQ funding globally and its tie to ‘civil rights/racial unrest, BLM, BIPOC (Mike Benz explains it best - a must watch).

And the landscape in New Zealand where everything to do with LGBTQ is almost exclusively tied to… Ti Tiriti O Waitangi. And a number of well funded iwi. Such as Ngati Whatua, who is the iwi overarching Kāhui Tū Kaha which owns the Rainbow Tick - renamed now Toitu Takatapui. (patron is Louisa Wall, ex Labour Party MP, who lead the charge for same sex marriage legislation).

“Driven by the vision of our founder, Jon Stryker, and our shared commitment to global human rights and conservation movements, Arcus supports justice for LGBTQ people and humans’ closest relatives, the great apes and gibbons.” - Source: Arcus Foundation brochure

Global Equity Fund

It appears that the Global Equity Fund has now been closed/archived. This would be as a result of President Trump’s actions. You can visit the website - it’s rather interesting. Ex Secretary of State Antony Blinken championed this slush fund, on the taxpayer dime I would guess. He’s part of the Obama/Biden regime, of course. Are we going to see him in the world headlines some time soon perhaps??

Global Equity Fund and links to New Zealand…

Here in NZ, as well as the links above to Gender Minorities Aotearoa, a number of key LGBTQ charities are members of ILGA World, find out more about who, in this video… of course it’s the usual suspects:

Inside Out (Tabby Besley)

Rainbow Youth (Shaneel Lal, John Fenaughty)

Tiwhanawhana Trust (Elizabeth Kerekere)

Just to name a few (too many to name in one post!)

USAID

Check out my earlier post about USAID from back in March, refer to ILGA World and NZ connections mentioned above…

IPPF - International Planned Parenthood Foundation

IPPF is connected to the Gates Foundation, The United Nations, and other global NGOs. Those who hold the purse strings hold the power…

Watch my short clip on X about Helen Clark - she’s an honorary Vice President of Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa - was Family Planning - (which promotes contraception and abortions to school children - behind parents backs). Helen has been working towards that since 1989. Helen is connected with UNAIDS, Chatham House and so it goes on.

Back in 2023 these organisations were prepping for what we’re living through now.

*NOTE: I have not (yet) found a direct funding link between Arcus and Ngati Whatua.

In summary…

The battle for our children is very real, very dark, and the people who want to get their grubby hands on our kids for sexual, psychological, pharmaceutical and/or surgical reasons, won’t stop until their $$ dries up. And it’s a long way from that happening. So what do we do? We speak up, share the information, alert families, shine your light of truth.

At Let Kids Be Kids we are forming a wonderful community. We’d love more like-minded pro-family people to join.

Please consider sharing my content - Penny Marie channels, and Let Kids Be Kids.

Share Penny Marie NZ

For my background and ways to support, check out my recent Substack:

I am an independent researcher and reporter. If you would like to support me, I’d really appreciate it, thank you! One-off $10 or more.