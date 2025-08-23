Penny Marie NZ

Maria Anna Woolston
4h

Our children are in serious danger to these monsters. We’re all in so much trouble and powerless to do anything about it but pray that God intervene .

The world is governed by inconceivable metaphysical evil - and the most depraved and evil slaves who rule us - it continues in its insanity and moral decline with a zillion false narratives …manipulating humankind and bulldozing toward their digitalised dystopia … and the normalising of sexual depravity - it’s an ugly asylum with no future …these monsters have a nightmare in store for us all… our only hope is for God to be kind and act - by sending His servant Christ to gather us up and get us out of here. Some of us earnestly pray and are done with this make believe world.

Maria Anna Woolston
5h

Wow that was thorough. Thank you. They’re all deranged pedophiles with their end goal being to legalise pedophilia and to remove parental rights with our children being handed over to the state. LGBQT. + minor attraction = decriminalising pedophilia.

They won’t succeed because God will intervene.

