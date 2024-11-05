Click/tap to listen on RCR replay

The title of this show is a bit of a mouthful…

“THE FOURTH ESTATE: Bill Gates’ Lawsuit Loss, Newsguard’s Narrative Management, Candace Owens’ Cancellation, The US Election Under Scrutiny, The Heavy Cost Of NZ’s Media’s Lopsided Climate Change Reporting & More” - listen here.

Join host Marty Gibson, Anna McLoughlin, and myself as we discuss some hot topics, the media’s response and responsibilities, and our insights, along with some evidence (it’s a 60 minute listen).

Who is the ‘Fourth Estate’?

“The term ‘fourth estate’ is used to describe the press. Describing journalists and the news outlets for which they work as members of the fourth estate is an acknowledgment of their influence and status among the greatest powers of a nation, the author William Safire once wrote.

In England, the three estates preceding the fourth estate were the king, the clergy and the commoners.

In the United States, the term fourth estate is sometimes used to place the press alongside the three branches of government: legislative, executive and judicial.

The ‘fourth estate’ refers to the watchdog role of the press, one that is important to a functioning democracy.” - Source: ThoughtCo.com

I have seen in NZ a high school lesson that describes media as the ‘watchdog’ of the government, that it will hold them in check on behalf of the people. But IS IT doing this most important of roles? And if not… WHO IS?

The ‘established’ fourth estate is collapsing

Viewership of mainstream/legacy media is tanking, and alternative and/or independent media is on the rise.

If you are like me - one of the many fledgling or emerging voices out there in the midst of this information war you’ll know that it’s hotting up, and fast.

The popularity of the recent story by Erica Krikke and myself on the Bill Gates case in the Netherlands, gave us first-hand experience of social/alternative media frenzy, in ways we could never have conceived. I share a little about this experience on the RCR interview.

The Gates Netherlands court case story trended on X for days, pre-election

The article that caught worldwide attention

Is here:

And the follow-up story here, after many news outlets (it seems to have started with RFK Jnr) are now saying that Gates has been ‘indicted’ in the Netherlands (he hasn’t):

Robert F Kennedy Jnr makes an error

It really is the wild wild west of media

I am slower to trust than ever. My ‘bullish*t sensor’ is working overtime. Today I was sent the one minute clip below. The Gates story, further embellished... This time it’s coming from Naomi Wolf, on Russell Brand’s show.

Naomi makes four incorrect statements in under a minute, as Brand nods happily on. This is more than a small error (which I hope is what happened when RFK announced that Gates had been indicted in this case - perhaps a staffer misread ‘incident’ for ‘indictment’ in our original post or the Children’s Health Defense follow-up)?

UNTRUE: The Netherlands Government is bringing Gates in for trial.

TRUE: 7 members of the public are bringing the trial. The State of the Netherlands is in fact one of the defendants! UNTRUE: Gates has been subpoenaed for criminal activity.

TRUE: This is a civil case, not a criminal case, so the words here appear sensationalist. UNTRUE: In relation to pushing the covid vaccine.

TRUE: It’s more than that. He and 16 other defendants are up on claims of implementing the Great Reset. UNTRUE: He’s going to be held accountable in Britain.

TRUE: This case is in the Netherlands. Nothing to do with Britain.

On top of these incorrect statements, Naomi then quotes a Dr King, stating “…the arc of justice bends slowly…” and then says she’s not getting the quote exactly right. Ironic?

This shows that neither of them read the court report, nor the articles from us or Children’s Health Defense. And shows that they are clearly not going to the source. Which is, actually, appalling.

They appear to have taken other people’s (embellished) stories, and embellished them further.

My genuine concern with this type of reporting is that it may jeapordise this important case. I sincerely hope not.

I don’t have anything against Naomi or Russell. I simply believe that if the fourth estate is to be re-established it must be done with the utmost journalistic integrity.

Integrity, trust, and relationship building

Erica, my dear friend and fellow independent reporter in the Netherlands, has been following this case for months. On the recent judge’s ruling that the Dutch court has jurisdiction to bring Gates to trial, we collaborated to bring this to Substack, and in doing so, a wider English speaking audience. It’s since been talked about in many languages including this popular one, in French.

It’s important to me to personally know and trust the people I collaborate with. To credit each other AND reference source documents so viewers can look beyond the headlines for themselves.

Single source of truth?

No, I don’t claim to be that, and no one should. I am determined however to find the truth, with evidence, and share it for people to assess for themselves. The opposite of NZ’s exPM Jacinda Ardern’s heavy handed control of information during the Covid years. She made this statement to curb ‘misinformation’. Hmm.

Too long has media manipulated the masses. It’s time to invite people to think, rather than tell them what to think. - Penny Marie

I feel so strongly about this, that I became a walking billboard for it. I made these, so you can wear this simple message too! (Or get out there wearing your own designs).

An appeal to mainstream media staff

In the RCR interview I mention how Erica and I met. She saw videos of me speaking, back in September 2022. I attended a ‘March Against The Mainstream Media’ in Auckland New Zealand. I made two short impromptu speeches, here is the second.

We were standing outside TVNZ - our largest state broadcaster. A MSM reporter and photographer had arrived to take photos sneakily but would not speak to any of us who were peacefully protesting. So I approached them, and they jumped in their car looking terrified, and scooted away. Some in the crowd started jeering at them, so I jumped up to the mic and said this…

We the people

Two years on from this event, and it’s clear that MSM isn’t going to be a fair, impartial fourth estate, representing the people. And so, it’s up to us. I started using the tools in my hands. What tools are in your hands, to wade into the battle for our freedoms, if you aren’t already here? Because it’s us. We The People. Like my shirt here says (I designed that too…)

Thank you for your support