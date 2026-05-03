HEARTSTOPPING EVIDENCE: What A Funeral Director Sees That The Rest of Us Can't
I recently met with John O'Looney, funeral director in the United Kingdom. Our conversation is compelling, compassionate and confronting. It's for you, with love from us both
A note to readers: This interview covers topics that may be distressing, particularly for those who have been Covid vaccinated and/or who have lost someone in recent years. The intention of this report is not to cause fear, but to ensure that you have access to information you may not have encountered through mainstream channels. You deserve to decide for yourself what to make of what John talks about. For support, see the links in the video description on YouTube.
I travelled to Milton Keynes, England, to sit face to face with a man I had been watching on screens for five years - a man who has been saying the quiet part out loud since January 2021, when needles first went into arms in the United Kingdom.
His name is John O’Looney. He is a funeral director of 20 years. He is not a doctor, not a politician, not a conspiracy theorist. He is the person who picks up your loved one after they die, washes and dresses them, places them in a coffin, and walks alongside a grieving family on the worst day of their life. He sees the inside of death in ways that most general practitioners never will.
And what he has been seeing since 2021 has never left him.
Watch on YouTube
A new profession, an old moral compass
John didn’t set out to become a whistleblower. He left a career as an engineer looking for purpose, steady work, and the chance to genuinely serve people in their most vulnerable moments. For ten years he ran his own funeral home in Milton Keynes - a family operation where he personally handles every step.
That intimacy is precisely what makes his testimony so difficult to dismiss.
When something changes in the bodies that come through his door - when a new pathology appears that he, and his embalmer of 27 years, have never encountered before - he notices. He documents it. He asks questions.
And when those questions were met with silence, then with dismissal, and eventually with the suspension of his professional membership, he kept asking anyway.
What John is seeing at the embalming table
I want to be careful here, because some of what John describes will be deeply distressing - particularly for anyone who has lost someone they love, or who followed public health guidance in good faith. I have sat with that weight in putting this story together.
John is finding an unusual fibrous material in the arteries and veins of people he is preparing for burial or cremation. He began finding it in 2021. He had never seen it in 20 years before that. Neither had his senior colleague. When he reported it to his local coroner, the response he received struck him - and will strike you - as deeply inadequate.
He estimates he is seeing this material in approximately a quarter to a third of bodies that have not had a postmortem performed on them. He has noted a disturbing pattern when postmortems have been conducted.
He names this as a new pathology. Researchers elsewhere are beginning to ask the same questions.
A meeting in Westminster
One of the most striking moments in our conversation was when John described being invited to a meeting at a prestigious Westminster address in 2021. Around that table sat doctors, lawyers, professors, and a senior Conservative politician - a figure who, John explains, sits several levels above the office of Prime Minister in the structure of British parliamentary power.
John went into that meeting hoping someone was finally listening. He left with a different understanding entirely. I’ll let him tell that part of the story himself.
For the parents of New Zealand
Back home, we have just had the results of our second COVID inquiry. Mainstream attention is slowly, finally, beginning to turn. Mothers are ringing into media outlets, frightened, asking questions they weren’t allowed to ask three years ago.
This interview is for you
It is also for midwives, nurses, funeral directors, and others in the health and death-care sectors here in New Zealand who may be seeing things they haven’t felt safe to speak about. If that is you - please know there are people who will listen, document your experience carefully, and protect your identity. See contact details below.
Why I went to meet John
I am aware that sitting with someone like John - a man who uses words like deliberate agenda and genocide - requires me to be clear about my own responsibility as a reporter. I am not asking you to accept everything he says without question. I am asking you to watch the interview and ask the questions yourself.
What I can tell you is that in the years I have been following this story, I have never encountered someone who struck me as more motivated by conscience and less motivated by profit. He turned down £85,000 for an exclusive story. He continues to run a small family funeral home and answer calls at all hours. He has had his professional membership suspended and his safety threatened.
He has nothing to gain from lying. He has everything to lose by telling the truth.
That is why John’s voice matters.
If you are a whistleblower - a nurse, midwife, doctor, funeral director, or other professional - who has seen something that concerns you, I want to hear from you. Contact me confidentially at hi@pennymarie.nz.
Penny’s previous post:
Penny Marie
Penny Marie is a New Zealand-based investigative reporter. Please follow, comment, share and support her work.
Thank you Penny and John -
for your courage, your strength, your persistence.
You are both legends.
Alanna
“False claims linking 'white clots' to mRNA vaccines resurface online in Thailand
• This article is more than two years old.
• Published on February 29, 2024 at 15:31
• 3 min read
• By AFP Thailand
Health authorities said "white clots" are commonly found in bodies of the deceased, as opposed to false claims made by a Thai neurologist which linked the clots to mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. Social media posts shared the screenshots of the "white clots" falsely saying these were only found in bodies of mRNA Covid-19 vaccine recipients. Medical experts and national health authorities said these white blood clots have been identified in postmortem autopsies even before the emergence of Covid-19 vaccines.
"Unprecedented tentacle-like white clots have been found in mRNA vaccine recipients, either alive or dead," wrote Thai neurologist Dr Thiravat Hemachudha on Facebook on February 19, 2024.
Thiravat's post includes several images purported to be "white clots" taken from screenshots of YouTube videos credited to John Campbell, a British YouTuber and retired nurse who previously promoted misinformation about Covid-19 pandemic here, here, and here.
The post also cites late German researcher Arne Burkhardt, whose false claims about Covid-19 vaccines AFP has previously fact-checked hereand here.
The post, which quickly spread across social media platforms, garnered over 8,500 likes and more than 7,300 shares.
Image
Screenshot of the false Facebook post, taken February 27, 2024
Thiravat has since appeared on a popular news program to discuss these "new findings" of blood clots purportedly found in the bodies of people who have taken mRNA vaccines.
"Prior to the invention of vaccines this has never been observed before," he says during a televised interview on February 20, 2024.
The same claim also circulated on Thai social media here, here, and here.
The claim cited Campbell's YouTube videos such as here, here, and here, where he falsely links the discovery of white fibrous clots to bodies of vaccinated people during the Covid pandemic.
Image
Screenshot of John Campbell's YouTube video titled 'White clots USA, Part 2'
According to health authorities in Thailand, the images shared in the false posts show something identical to what forensics classify as postmortem blood clots, which are not a new phenomenon.
Postmortem blood clots
Thailand's National Vaccine Institute issued a statement on February 21, 2024, clarifying that the white clots seen in the images are not related to mRNA vaccines (archived link).
"The images in the claim do not show a blood disorder caused by mRNA vaccination whatsoever," the statement reads. "It is only an aggregation of fibrin, key protein component of bloods, that occur after death (postmortem blood clot)."
The same statement continues, "It is a natural phenomenon commonly found in the bodies of the deceased. It also has been observed since before the Covid outbreak and the use of the Covid-19 vaccines."
Dr Atthasit Dul-amnuay, a forensic pathologist at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, also concurred that the white clots are natural and are commonly found in deceased bodies.
"I always find such clots when I perform autopsy. It is not related to mRNA vaccines," Atthasit told AFP on February 27.
Similarly, Tany Thaniyavarn, a pulmonologist and medical instructor at Brigham and Women's Hospital -- a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School -- describes the clots' appearance featured on the false post as similar to typical postmortem blood clots.
"Its appearance is exactly like a postmortem blood clot," Tany said on February 23. "It doesn't have a rough surface like antemortem blood clots, so I have doubts about the claim."
Tany added that the presence of white blood clots in dead bodies could come from a number of causes including obesity, diabetes, cigarette smoking or even from a Covid-19 infection.
Covid vaccines and blood clots
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Health Canada have listed blood clots as a "very rare" side effect of certain Covid-19 vaccines such as viral vector vaccine AstraZeneca, but not specifically of mRNA vaccines. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a minimal number of blood clot cases in relation to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which like AstraZeneca, is also a viral vector vaccine (archived link).
The claim mirrors a previous incident where a US embalmer erroneously linked unusual blood clots to Covid-19 vaccines, a claim that was subsequently debunked by AFP in 2022.
David Smadja, professor of hematology at the George Pompidou Hospital in Paris, emphasized the absence of data indicating a risk of thrombosis -- a condition where blood clots block blood vessels -- with mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which are widely used in Canada and the United States (archived linkshere and here).
A study in The Lancet in 2021 also concluded that the risk of developing blood clots was significantly higher in patients with a Covid-19 infection than in those who received mRNA vaccines.
AFP has fact-checked other inaccurate claims about vaccines here.
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