NZ First Coromandel Candidate VINCENT ANDERSEN

VINCENT ANDERSEN is the Coromandel candidate for New Zealand First in the 2026 Election. Topics we cover:

Introduction, who is Vincent?

Why this seat, why now?

What makes you fit for the job?

Party & policy

Rapid fire questions

Final words

Read New Zealand First’s policies.

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‘People In Politics’ series

I invite politicians from all parties to help voters get to know them - their background, their party priorities and their own passion areas.

Elections bring with it amplified media distractions, salacious drama and op-eds that promote their own political bias.

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I offer a fresh approach - it's not my job to sway your vote, or to tell you what to think. I want you to get to know your candidates. I want voters to be informed, engaged and empowered, from the comfort of their own homes (or listen while in the car). - Penny Marie

If you are a candidate and want to join my PEOPLE IN POLITICS series, please get in touch.

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Vincent Andersen

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