Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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Wendy Neal's avatar
Wendy Neal
7h

Just gross. I still have the list of the top 20 offensive childrens books in libraries, any recent additions I should be looking for. This article has made me want to free up some time especially for another visit.l

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1 reply by Penny Marie
Andy Scrase's avatar
Andy Scrase
10h

The Burnett Foundation sounds very "proper", formerly the AIDS foundation. It appears to me to be a cesspit of morally degeneracy. Try searching for "kink" in their search bar. They removed the worst of it after the Benjamin Doyle (Green MP) affair.

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