Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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Daphne McKenzie's avatar
Daphne McKenzie
19h

Good on you Steve. Most parents are probably too afraid to speak up as they would be called racist. Fantastic that you are bringing it to the attention of parents

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Natalie Laws's avatar
Natalie Laws
1h

Five times a day!!!???

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