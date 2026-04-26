I recently met Dr. Joseph Chrysostom, a surgically trained frontline doctor working in accident and emergency in Wales. What he shared is the kind of conversation that powerful institutions would prefer never happened.

Dr. Chrysostom has spent the last two years investigating the “gender surgeries” being performed on young people across the UK. He has written to health secretaries, to the DHSC, to NHS England, and to his own health board. The response? Silence, deflection, and an utter refusal to take responsibility.

What the surgeries actually are

Dr. Chrysostom is direct and clinical:

Vaginoplasty , he explains, does not create a vagina. It creates an open surgical wound in the perineum with no anatomical, physiological, biochemical, or microbiological resemblance to a natural vagina.

Phalloplasty similarly produces a skin and fat flap mound - not a penis. Both surgeries carry serious complication risks that can cause lifelong morbidity.

This surgeon’s conclusion? These procedures are a medical deception - and if they are funded by taxpayer money, he believes a fraud investigation is warranted.

Hidden from Wales, hidden from parents

One of the most disturbing details Dr. Chrysostom reveals is the deliberate geography of these surgeries. Welsh patients are referred by gender clinic staff - who hold no fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons - to surgeons in London. He believes this is no accident. If these operations were performed locally, he says, people would be outraged.

The same pattern of concealment, he argues, runs through the schools. Relationship and sex education lessons are shaping young minds in ways parents cannot see, cannot scrutinise, and are rarely informed about. You cannot obtain meaningful informed consent, he says, from someone indoctrinated since childhood.

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‘Gender surgeries’ are promoted to New Zealand children

Why is Dr Chrysostom’s voice so important to New Zealand families? Because ‘gender surgeries’ are an end result of the current Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Act 2022 - a one-way funnel into irreversible genital mutilation and high risk of complications.

As recently as last month, an international film festival promoted ‘gender surgery’ to school children. Let Kids Be Kids contacted the film censorship authorities with our concerns but they were brushed aside.

Gender clinics are dotted around NZ. This is where school children are being referred for social and surgical ‘gender’ adjustment.

Watch the full interview

This is the kind of testimony that you’ll never see in the mainstream media. Dr. Chrysostom is a brave professional putting his name and career on the line because he believes children deserve better.

Watch the full interview now on FrontlineXN - and share it widely. These are the voices that need to be heard.

If this matters to you, please forward this post, share on social media, and help us amplify the doctors who are speaking the truth.

If you have a story to share with me, please reach out via Let Kids Be Kids.

Penny Marie

Penny Marie is a New Zealand-based independent journalist, researcher and advocate for sex-based rights. She is the founder of Let Kids Be Kids.

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