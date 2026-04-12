Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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Poppy M's avatar
Poppy M
1d

Great points Penny. Pulling the weed out at the root, not just at ground level. It will continue to grow if not properly removed.

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Rosemary Hargraves's avatar
Rosemary Hargraves
21h

Adult human female chromosome

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