Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
19h

All of these assaults on social and cultural norms and sanity in Western societies are aspects of the Left's unrelenting efforts to destroy Western Civilization from within. And they are succeeding...

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⭐️ Katie ⭐️'s avatar
⭐️ Katie ⭐️
8h

Are you gonna write one about me next? Moronic and ridiculous, find a better hobby. Writing was great, content was shit.

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