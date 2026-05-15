Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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Verbelis's avatar
Verbelis
2dEdited

Phenomenal article Penny. A lot of effort goes into your reporting and we’re very grateful.

I’m amazed at how widespread this is - I sat down to watch “Little Britain” the other night with hubby and realised how long this has been quietly infiltrating our culture. What was once a farce (that these men cleverly pointed out) turned into diabolical normalcy. Thank God it’s changing again. NZ needs to wake up - we are letting our children down if we don’t. Keep up the good work! 👏🌸

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VioletFemme1's avatar
VioletFemme1
2d

Great news from Texas ! 😀

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