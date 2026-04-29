Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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Tony Richards's avatar
Tony Richards
1d

Penny, I have been following you for years and I admire you, and your work gives us strength to fight this insidious delusion.

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Ben Waimata's avatar
Ben Waimata
1d

Keep up the great work Penny you are speaking rationally and coherently in an age where some deliberately try to confuse us with nonsensical ideological drivel. I have no doubt the vast majority of us see these matters as you do. When the haters try to silence you it just means you're right.

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