I stand alongside the brave men and women who speak up about ‘gender ideology’ and the increasingly ludicrous trans propaganda. We experience relentless attacks by people who are either the foot soldiers of this strategy, the beneficiaries of it, or are brainwashed by the propaganda it spits out.

Their goal? To silence us.

Why? Because their lies don’t stack up under scrutiny. So they use the age old tactics of fear, smear and glare. What they aren’t smart enough to realise is, they help us. They prove to us what we’ve been saying all along.

The TQ industry purports to be about ‘Kindness’. ‘Inclusion’. ‘Diversity’. The more they try to shut us down, the more they show that they are about the total opposite.

I am a ‘new’ voice in this space, I’ve only been going for 3 years. I wasn’t a women’s rights activist. I am not a feminist. I am not a career protester. I am a mum. I was busy raising children, engaged in their school and sport. Running a household, working full time. Dealing with the challenges of a post-covid world, teenage issues, a marriage breakdown and more. I was like so many of you. Oblivious to the politics and lobbying and strategy of what I now see as one of the most insidious strategies to destroy innocence, children, families and society.

So, once I saw it, I gave up everything and jumped into the fray. Because I saw that more hands and hearts were needed.

The lengths they go to, to shut us up

A couple of days ago I posted about a man, who the NZ Police and the media described incorrectly as a women, who had gone missing. But there’s much more to the story than that. This man used to be the Treasurer of InsideOut, the very government funded, tax exempt charity in NZ that advises and lobbies the government on behalf of ‘trans rights’. Read here:

The man was found hours later, which brings into question the validity of the missing person’s report in the first place (please excuse my cynicism). Was this report simply an activity by the trans rights activists (TRA’s) to build their narrative and force lies to be published? If so, it failed. I called it out. Others noticed it too. More people are seeing through their strategy. The Daily Telegraph in NZ picked up my story.

Someone using fake profile name “My Name” left an incredibly disturbing comment on my article within hours. I reported it to Substack (which resulted in the removal of the comment). I also reported it to the NZ Police. Which is ironic, given the subject of the article.

Threatening comment on my recent Substack article

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People supporting ‘trans rights’ are supporting a terrorist network. The more we research and dig and unpack the strategy, which has been going on for DECADES, the clearer it becomes. There is a plan. It’s dark. And they knew that if people were allowed to speak up about it, it would never take root. And so they strategised on how to shut us up. The brave ones. The ones doing the research. But it won’t work. Because we know their strategy. I am currently in the UK speaking and researching more on this very topic.

I posted this on Facebook today, following another spate of comments on the same article…

Exposing the critics

Given the threats and negative feedback I received for simply writing an article explaining how the media and New Zealand Police work together to say a man is a woman (a man can never become a woman and we all know this, even the men demanding to be called women), I will post these threats for all to see how crazy this situation is.

Meet ‘Tim Atchison’ (I have doubts this is ‘his’ real name). With one follower and no posts on Facebook, Tim jumps on my post to try and scare me into silence.

But Tim has merely further proven my point. Speak the truth, call out the lies… and the trans right activists (TRA’s) do what they can to discredit. Discredit what? Facts? This madness has to end. They cannot discredit facts and so they use threats, bullying and personal attacks.

Tim’s comments on my Facebook post about the missing man

My posts are never personal attacks. They go to the heart of the matter. To law. To policy. To money. To the infrastructure of the TQ industry. To global NGO’s. To the bullying nature of the foot soldiers of the🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈insanity.

But… speak up about it and risk trollers, death threats even. Why?

The reason I post the haters comments is to further prove what this is. It is the silencing of truth. The silencing of thought, of common sense, and… of morality.

I also post to help others who may be afraid to speak up… to speak up. For our children’s sake… please. Speak up.

Note that Tim’s account is linked to Victoria University. Unsurprising. Also, the missing man ‘Amber’ in the article Tim took umbrage with… is also in Wellington. Coincidence? Perhaps.

Are trans rights activists a hate group, calling us a hate group?

If you haven’t watched the 4 minute clip below, I encourage you to do so. I played it at the start of my presentation at the New Zealand First 2025 convention.

ANTI TRANSGENDER EXTREMISM - a booklet by Gender Minorities, was funded by a community grant. It lays out the strategy whereby anyone who questions the TQ industry is called an ‘anti transgender extremist’ and ‘fascist’ and a ‘N@zi’ … shocking but true.

Join me on FrontlineXN

I recently joined a new media channel FrontlineXN, where my videos are now being published. I’m currently travelling in the UK and the team at FrontlineXN are busy editing a publishing my interviews. Check out the first two, please subscribe to their YT channel and socials:

Please join me in speaking up against the harmful ideology and strategy being imposed on our children and families. Everyone can help. Join Let Kids Be Kids, donate, share your story, help with research, take our information to your local MP. There is much to do. It’s a David and Goliath battle, and it’s a hill many of us are willing to die on, but we’d much rather conquer.

Penny Marie

Penny Marie is a New Zealand-based advocate for sex-based rights and strong families. She formed Let Kids Be Kids in 2023. Penny is currently overseas working with international counterparts on this very topic, please follow, comment, share and support her.

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