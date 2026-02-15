Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t just a degenerate with a private jet – he was a node in a global financial and intelligence system that shifts wealth and power upwards. That same architecture runs straight through Wellington, and it helps explain why ordinary New Zealanders are getting poorer while the system keeps protecting its own.

More than meets (and shocks) the eye

Jeffrey Epstein is usually presented as a grotesque sideshow – the perverted financier with a private island and a famous contact book. That story is true, but it’s also a decoy. While people are transfixed by the sexual horror, they’re not looking at the machinery of power and money that made Epstein possible, or at how that same machinery quietly shapes life in “little old New Zealand.”

Epstein was not just a degenerate with friends in high places. He was a node in a global financial and intelligence system that shifts wealth and control upwards and protects its own. Until we understand that architecture – and our place in it – we won’t understand why ordinary New Zealanders can no longer afford basic comforts like a Sunday roast.

From sex scandal to financial system takedown

The visible part of the Epstein story is the trafficking and abuse. That horror should never be minimised, but the fact media coverage stops there is itself a clue. Behind the sordid details sits a bigger question: how did a man with no completed degree and a murky early career end up “managing” vast fortunes, amassing hundreds of millions, and socialising with central bankers, intelligence-linked figures and political fixers – all while repeatedly dodging consequences?

Strip away the “financial genius” myth and Epstein looks less like a lone mastermind and more like a useful operative: someone playing with the house’s money, deployed inside a system that uses sex, blackmail and capital flows as tools of control. His role was not just procuring girls; it was connecting money, information and leverage across banks, hedge funds, intelligence services and political offices.

The recent document releases that touch figures like Lord Peter Mandelson make this clearer. You see a senior politician feeding confidential memos about asset sales and bailouts into Epstein’s world, coordinating with major banks while ordinary people were being lined up to carry the cost of the 2008 crash. The real scandal isn’t just who flew on which plane. It’s who the machine is designed to serve.

What does this have to do with New Zealand?

So what does this have to do with Kiwis struggling at the supermarket checkout?

First, New Zealand is not a spectator. As part of the Five Eyes alliance, our intelligence services are integrated into the same security and geopolitical framework that has long blurred the lines between “national security,” financial power and corporate interests. We sit inside the tent, sharing information and aligning policy, even if most voters never see the detail.

Second, the justice pattern is familiar. Epstein’s 2006 sweetheart deal – state charges instead of federal, about a year in a county facility, generous work release, and immunity for unnamed co‑conspirators – showed how the system bends for the well‑connected. Here in New Zealand, we’ve also watched senior and high‑status offenders receive name suppression and remarkably light treatment for disturbing crimes, especially around sexual offending and child abuse.

It starts to look like a two‑tier system: one outcome for the powerful, another for everyone else.

Third, there’s the way global agendas filter into your shopping trolley. UN Sustainable Development Goals and related climate/ESG frameworks are sold as moral necessities. In practice, they tie our policy to a dense web of targets shaped by unelected technocrats, big foundations and corporate partners. That affects which industries get squeezed, what regulations are “non‑negotiable,” and how capital flows. By the time it reaches you, it looks like higher energy costs, stricter land and building rules, pricier transport and food – and politicians saying their hands are tied by “international obligations.”

Read my recent story on how entrenched New Zealand is with the United Nations. It's not just them influencing NZ policy… it's New Zealand leading the way on UN policy! Read to believe it…

Read Liberty Sentinel's article as discussed in our Exposé…

Epstein keeps cropping up in the same elite circles that push these frameworks. He’s not the mastermind of it all, but he is a symptom of a class that sees the world, and countries like ours, as something to be managed from above.

Why does New Zealand’s mainstream media barely touch the real Jeffrey Epstein story?

Why is NZ state funded media not adequately reporting about Epstein and the financial and political connections?

When they do cover Epstein, it’s usually through a narrow, salacious lens: lurid sex details, a click‑bait list of celebrity names, or yet another attempt to smear political figures they already dislike. The headlines above, from the New Zealand Herald, tell their own story – a pattern of headlines that fixate on Trump and gossip, while almost completely ignoring Epstein’s role in global finance, intelligence networks, UN‑linked agendas and the implications for Five Eyes partners like us.

That isn’t balanced reporting; it’s narrative management, and purposely it leaves many New Zealanders in the dark about how deeply this system may reach into our own politics, economy and institutions. Much of the coverage that appear in NZ media are sourced from international wire agencies, not from our own reporters. And when local reporters do touch it - including the likes of Logan Church for TVNZ/One News, they push the same slant as the NZ Herald.

From Epstein and Kinsey to your kids – and your Sunday roast

There’s also a cultural pipeline that matters for New Zealand. Long before Epstein, powerful foundations and agencies backed figures like Alfred Kinsey, whose dubious sex research fed into law, education and policy. Hugh Hefner then built a media empire normalising that worldview. Epstein later appears at the intersection of sex, money, science and policy.

Today, international bodies such as the United Nations and World Health Organisation push "comprehensive" sex‑ed and gender frameworks into national systems – including ours – using the same networks and funding channels.

So when you question what’s being taught to your children, or who is pushing certain agendas in schools and health, you are brushing against the same architecture that enabled Epstein. It’s all of a piece: a global class using both finance and culture to reshape societies, with very little democratic consent.

For more on deep roots of comprehensive sexuality education (and more), watch the testimony I gave in November at Canada's National Citizens Inquiry 'Are Children Safe In Canada?' .

What New Zealanders can do

The point of connecting Epstein to the price of a meal isn’t to spread despair; it’s to name the system clearly enough that we can start doing something about it.

Stop treating Epstein as gossip. Whenever you see another “name list” headline, ask what it reveals about the underlying financial, intelligence and political wiring – and why that wiring is being ignored. Demand equal justice. When well‑connected offenders here get name suppression and soft sentences, challenge it, publicly and persistently. Interrogate “international obligations.” Whenever a policy is justified by the UN, SDGs or climate frameworks, ask who signed us up, what alternatives existed, and who really benefits. Support independent media and whistleblowers who are prepared to look under every rock, even when it earns them labels.

If we keep letting the Epstein story be reduced to sex and gossip, we’ll never see the deeper wiring that connects a private jet in the Caribbean to your power bill and your supermarket receipt. If we want Kiwis to be able to afford a Sunday roast and a whole lot more, we need to understand who designed the menu, who’s been eating for free, and what it will take to change the table settings. - Penny Marie

Penny Marie

