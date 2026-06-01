Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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M G's avatar
M G
27m

Replace Mercury Bay with every school name in NZ. No school deals with bullying or conflict of any sort. They stick their heads in the sand and hope it goes away.

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