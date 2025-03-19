NZ Connections To USAID In The NZ LGBTQIA+ Industry

Lifting the lid

The plethora of charities, NGO’s government agencies, funding bodies, sponsors and promoters of the lucrative LGBTQIA+ industry weaves an extremely complex web.

Here, we start to lift the lid on some deeply concerning connections. Is the global rainbow washing happening because there is a small minority group who is a marginalised and stigmatised, that desperately needs to be visible in order to feel 'equal' to those outside of their group?

Or is it something else entirely?

(Spoiler alert… it’s something else entirely…) Topics covered include:

Recent Joe Rogan interview with Mike Benz, and why we need to know about it in NZ

ILGA and USAID funding

ILGA links to NAMBLA

ILGA links to NZ LGBTQIA+ charities

Victor Madrigal-Borloz and The United Nations

The Conversion Therapy Ban legislation

Shaneel Lal

Media narratives, and so much more.

If you want timestamps of all topics covered, along with referenced links, please check out the YouTube version here:

And also on Spotify:

If you’re on social media, please share from there - X, Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, Rumble.

With my dear friend Anna (who also works with the amazing NZDSOS team), we unpacked some of our initial findings relating to USAID and Auckland University, and more, in an earlier video...

Our research is ongoing and gives us plenty of late nights!!

Our first USAID conversation…