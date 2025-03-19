Playback speed
NZ Connections To USAID In The NZ LGBTQIA+ Industry

Join Stephen & myself in our second USAID conversation. We're honing in on connections between USAID funds, international LGBTQIA lobby groups and New Zealand ties.
Penny Marie
and
Let Kids Be Kids
Mar 19, 2025
Lifting the lid

The plethora of charities, NGO’s government agencies, funding bodies, sponsors and promoters of the lucrative LGBTQIA+ industry weaves an extremely complex web.

Here, we start to lift the lid on some deeply concerning connections. Is the global rainbow washing happening because there is a small minority group who is a marginalised and stigmatised, that desperately needs to be visible in order to feel 'equal' to those outside of their group?

Or is it something else entirely?

(Spoiler alert… it’s something else entirely…) Topics covered include:

  • Recent Joe Rogan interview with Mike Benz, and why we need to know about it in NZ

  • ILGA and USAID funding

  • ILGA links to NAMBLA

  • ILGA links to NZ LGBTQIA+ charities

  • Victor Madrigal-Borloz and The United Nations

  • The Conversion Therapy Ban legislation

  • Shaneel Lal

  • Media narratives, and so much more.

With my dear friend Anna (who also works with the amazing NZDSOS team), we unpacked some of our initial findings relating to USAID and Auckland University, and more, in an earlier video...

Our research is ongoing and gives us plenty of late nights!!

Our first USAID conversation…

A Peek At NZ Connections To USAID & More

Penny Marie, Anna, and Let Kids Be Kids
·
Feb 12
A Peek At NZ Connections To USAID & More

Gender. COVID. Media. Auckland Uni. Siouxie Wiles. Helen Petousis-Harris. Nikki Turner & more...

Read full story
