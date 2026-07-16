Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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Dave Diack's avatar
Dave Diack
16h

Don't forget our very own defense force carrying out exercises against supposed "christian" extremists.

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splendidmarvellous's avatar
splendidmarvellous
6h

I still have a screen recording of that documentary in which that bonkers ‘disinformation’ lady got together with the Kitteridge woman to warn us that the mothers of blonde children with plaits are possibly terrorists, and if they bake sourdough, well - nail in the coffin. Obviously terrorists. A well proven organic rye loaf is the perfect place to hide a bomb. Interior design photos in Pinterest? Grey Lynn jihadi.

It’s extremely unnerving when you start to realise how nutty many of the people in positions of power are.

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