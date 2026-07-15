This Is About Our Children

Not their children. Not their fetishes, and not their beliefs.

Every time the debates flare up in New Zealand - over puberty blockers, over school policies, over who gets to compete in girls’ sport - it gets deliberately dragged away from the one group of people it’s actually about: children who are going through the ordinary, often challenging phases of growing up, and who deserve protection, not politics, while they do it.

Parents are the ones who sit with a child at 2am when they’re distressed. Parents are the ones who will live with the consequences - for decades - of decisions made about their child’s body. And yet, parents in New Zealand are told to be quiet. Told that questioning a medical pathway for their own child is “hateful.” Told that raising concerns about what their child is being taught at school is “extremist.” Told, in effect, that their instinct to protect is the problem.

It isn’t. And it’s time more of us said so, loudly, online and in person, without flinching at the label that gets thrown at anyone who does.

Because here is what is urgent for New Zealand families to know… none of this ‘rainbow/LGBTQ’ activism is grassroots. The pressure campaign that frames ordinary parental caution as “extremism,” and the legal fight currently under way in the Wellington High Court over puberty blockers, both sit on top of a highly organised, heavily funded, internationally coordinated apparatus - funded in part by our own government, and backed by an international body that a United States regulator is now suing for allegedly deceiving parents and children.

This article follows that money and that architecture, piece by piece, with primary sources. Read it, and then ask yourself who benefits from you staying silent.

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Part One: The Government-Funded “Extremism” Label

In 2024, Wellington-based advocacy group Gender Minorities Aotearoa (GMA) published a booklet titled Anti-Transgender Extremism. Its copyright page states plainly that it was “made with support from” the Community Matters Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) Fund - a New Zealand government fund administered through the Department of Internal Affairs and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Read that again.

A taxpayer-funded counter-extremism programme, set up in the aftermath of the Christchurch mosque attacks to counter genuine violent extremism, has instead helped fund a booklet that labels gender-critical views - the ordinary belief that biological sex is real and matters - as a form of extremism connected to genocide.

Anti-Transgender Extremism - page 4 excerpt

The booklet cites the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention’s claim that the “gender critical movement” is genocidal, and offers guidance on identifying, trespassing, and removing people from events based on their views.

This is not a fringe, grassroots-funded pamphlet. It is one thread in a much larger funding web:

None of this is conspiracy. It’s public record, sitting in government grant registers and charity filings. What it shows is a coordinated architecture: government funding, channelled through intermediary foundations, into advocacy groups that then produce material recasting mainstream parental and public concern as dangerous extremism - material that ends up shaping how police, schools and public institutions are trained to think about this issue.

This is not a grassroots trans-rights movement responding to organic hostility. This is a funded lobbying and messaging operation, and New Zealanders are paying for both sides of a fight we were never told we were funding.

Part Two: “Trumpian” - Or Just Inconvenient?

White House Presidential Action: Protecting Children From Chemical And Surgical Mutilation

IF YOU HAVE NEVER READ A ‘TRUMPIAN’ PRESIDENTIAL ACTION OR EXECUTIVE ORDER BEFORE, I RECOMMEND YOU READ THIS ONE.

In November 2025, Health Minister Simeon Brown announced that New Zealand would stop new prescriptions of puberty blockers for children and adolescents with gender dysphoria, citing the UK’s independent Cass Review and a Ministry of Health evidence review. The regulation was due to take effect on 19 December 2025.

The Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa (PATHA) immediately went to court. An urgent High Court injunction paused enforcement in December, the Court of Appeal upheld that pause in February 2026, and this week - 15 July 2026 - the substantive judicial review is being heard in the Wellington High Court over three days.

PATHA’s counsel, Victoria Casey KC, told the court the ban was “shocking in its irresponsibility.” A Daily Telegraph NZ report on the case quoted PATHA describing the government’s move as a:

“‘Trumpian’ anti-trans culture war tactic with no medical basis.” - Victoria Casey KC

Did she insert this phrase solely for a media ‘gotcha’ effect? If so, it was also picked up by Law News’ coverage of the review.

Most people watching this fight think it’s simply “PATHA versus the government.” It isn’t. PATHA is not standing alone - its entire legal and clinical position rests on the guidelines of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), and specifically WPATH’s Standards of Care, Version 8.

A coalition of a dozen-plus New Zealand professional bodies - including RANZCP, the NZ Paediatric Society, social workers, psychologists and others - publicly opposed the restrictions on the same WPATH-derived basis. Read PATHA’s press statement on Scoop.

So when PATHA calls the New Zealand government’s caution “Trumpian,” it is worth asking: what, exactly, is so threatening about the word “Trump” here that it needs to be used as a slur that distracts from the evidence?

The answer is straightforward - because in the United States, on this exact question, the tide has been turning hard against WPATH, and PATHA knows it.

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Part Three: What WPATH & PATHA Don’t Want New Zealanders To See

1. The leak

In March 2024, the US think tank Environmental Progress published “The WPATH Files” - leaked internal communications from WPATH’s own members-only forum. In them, WPATH’s own clinicians discuss, in their own words, performing life-altering hormonal and surgical interventions on minors - including patients with schizophrenia, dissociative identity disorder and developmental delay - while acknowledging that children cannot fully comprehend the lifelong consequences.

2. The independent review

The UK’s Cass Review, an independent NHS-commissioned inquiry led by paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass, concluded in 2024 that WPATH’s guidelines “lack developmental rigour and transparency” and found the overall evidence base for puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones in minors to be of very low certainty. Read The Guardian UK’s 2024 story.

3. The US government’s own review

On 19 November 2025 (the same day as NZ Health Minister Simeon Brown’s announcement on Puberty Blockers - but hours later due to the time zone), the US Department of Health and Human Services released a 410-page peer-reviewed report, “Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices”, commissioned under Executive Order 14187 (see my story on it, including interview).

The HHS report findings, independently confirming Cass, include:

The overall quality of evidence for benefits of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery on minors - for gender dysphoria, mental health, quality of life, or long-term outcomes - is very low .

The risks are real and significant: infertility and sterility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density, adverse cognitive effects, cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, psychiatric complications, surgical complications, and regret.

WPATH, in developing its Standards of Care Version 8, suppressed systematic reviews its own leaders believed would undermine its preferred treatment approach , violated its own conflict-of-interest rules, and removed nearly all recommended age minimums for medical and surgical interventions - not because the science changed, but in response to political pressure .

No independent link between gender dysphoria and suicidality has been established, and there is no evidence that medical transition reduces suicide risk in this population.

The HHS report was commissioned by the Trump administration. That is precisely why it is dismissed by its critics as “Trumpian” rather than argued with on the substance - it is far easier to attack the source than to engage with 410 pages of methodical evidence review.

But dismissing a report because of who ordered it doesn’t make its findings disappear. It just means nobody has to answer them out loud.

4. The regulator

In June 2026, the US Federal Trade Commission - joined by the Attorneys-General of Texas, Alaska, Iowa and Nebraska - filed a lawsuit against WPATH, alleging the organisation deceived parents and children by claiming its treatment guidelines were based on strong scientific evidence when they were not (Read my article here). The FTC’s complaint explicitly cites both the Cass Review and the HHS report as its evidentiary basis. On 11 July 2026, a US federal judge declined to block that lawsuit from proceeding.

5. The real-world consequences

This isn’t abstract. In February 2026, a US jury awarded $2 million in the first successful detransitioner malpractice verdict, (New York Times, Daily Wire) finding a psychologist and surgeon liable for approving a double mastectomy on a 16-year-old autistic girl based on a referral “riddled with errors”. And in May 2026, Texas Children’s Hospital agreed to pay over $10 million and to stop providing paediatric medical transition services entirely, settling a US Department of Justice investigation into false billing for these procedures (read my article here).

This is the international body - under active federal investigation, exposed by its own leaked internal files, rejected by an independent UK clinical review, and formally found by the US government’s own health department to have suppressed evidence and buckled to political pressure - whose guidelines PATHA is relying on to try to overturn New Zealand’s puberty blocker pause, while calling the New Zealand government’s caution “Trumpian” and baseless.

It is not baseless. It is, if anything, catching up to where the evidence already stood.

Why This Matters for Every New Zealand Parent

Put the two threads together and the picture is unmistakable.

On one side

Government grants, offshore foundation money, and an international clinical body facing fraud allegations from a national regulator - all coordinated to produce the appearance of a grassroots, embattled community defending itself against hate.

On the other side

Parents, unfunded, unresourced, often working alone, trying to ask reasonable questions about their own children’s medical care and social environment - and being told that doing so makes them extremists.

This isn’t about denying that gender dysphoria is real, or that “trans” New Zealanders deserve to be treated with basic dignity. It is about refusing to let a well-funded lobbying and messaging apparatus dictate, by intimidation, who is allowed to ask questions about children’s bodies, children’s education, and children’s futures.

If you have felt afraid to post a comment, afraid to speak up at a school meeting, afraid to say something at the dinner table because you worry about being called a bigot - understand what you are actually up against. It isn’t an army of angry individuals. It’s a funded campaign, and campaigns rely on silence to work.

Every parent who stays quiet is doing exactly what that funding was designed to achieve.

You don’t need a law degree or a medical degree to say: “children deserve evidence-based care, not ideology”.

You don’t need permission to protect your own child.

And you are not alone - you are simply louder than the apparatus wants you to be.

Speak up. Online, in your community, at your child’s school, in your own home. The truth doesn’t need to shout to be heard - but right now, silence is the only thing standing between the funded, coordinated narrative and the parents who actually have to live with the consequences.

This is about children. Ours. All of them. And they are worth being brave for.

Addendum: The Same Fight, Different Field

While the puberty blocker case has been working its way through the courts, the same battle over evidence versus ideology has been playing out on the sports field - and it shows how deep the pattern runs once you start looking for it.

On 1 July 2026, the New Zealand Government issued a legally binding Ministerial Direction to Sport and Recreation New Zealand (Sport NZ) under section 103 of the Crown Entities Act 2004, ordering it to prioritise fair, sex-based competition in publicly funded sport. In effect, Sport NZ can no longer use its funding power to push guidelines that allow biological males to compete in female categories - decision-making on transgender participation has been handed back to individual sporting organisations (read on Daily Telegraph NZ).

Ro Edge, spokeswoman for Save Women’s Sport Australasia, called it “a clear and long-overdue victory for female athletes,” adding: “Sport NZ can no longer use its funding power and influence to push guidelines that allow biological males to compete in female categories. This direction sends a strong message across Australasia and internationally that women’s sport is not up for negotiation.”

Notice the pattern. Just as with puberty blockers, this wasn’t really a fight between “trans athletes” and “mean girls,” as it’s so often framed. It was a fight over whether a well-funded ideological lobby gets to override a publicly funded institution’s basic obligation - fairness for the female athletes it exists to serve - without female athletes, coaches or parents ever being properly consulted.

And just as with the puberty blocker case, once a government body finally drew a line based on fairness and evidence rather than activist pressure, it took a legal or ministerial intervention to get there - not because the public didn’t already feel it, but because for years speaking up risked being branded a bigot.

Two fronts, one apparatus, one lesson

When the evidence and public sentiment are both on the side of protecting children and fairness, the only thing standing in the way is fear of being shouted down. That fear was manufactured. It can be un-manufactured too - one parent, one comment, one conversation at a time.

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Penny Marie

Penny Marie is an independent researcher and investigative reporter, and the Founder of Let Kids Be Kids NZ.

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