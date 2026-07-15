Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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Midlander Paul
2d

A lot to consider there for parents and the fact they either are oblivious,don't care or ignore it is concerning.Keep up the great work.

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Midlander Paul's avatar
Midlander Paul
2d

My latest article Penny focuses on parents role in managing their kids issues and not fob omg them off to psychiatry.

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