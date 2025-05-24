A highly unusual legal case in the Netherlands

In an extremely unusual legal case currently before the Northern Netherlands District Court, seventeen prominent individuals and entities, including Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, are being accused by a group of plaintiffs who claim that the COVID-19 injections are not public health tools but part of a global agenda with far-reaching consequences.

The case was filed as a civil action in July 2023 by seven Dutch plaintiffs, one of whom has since passed away. The plaintiffs allege they suffered physical harm from receiving mRNA COVID-19 injections and link their injuries to what they describe as a larger global initiative titled “Covid-19: The Great Reset.”

A case with international implications

The defendants include not only Dutch political and scientific figures such as Jaap van Dissel (who was Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Control of the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment in the Netherlands), Hugo de Jonge (then Dutch Minister of Health and in charge of pandemic response), and Ernst Kuipers (Dutch Minister of Health, Welfare & Support in 2022), but also international figures like Bill Gates (who needs no introduction) and Albert Bourla (Pfizer Chairman and CEO). The Dutch State is also named as a defendant.

The plaintiffs accuse these individuals and institutions of facilitating and promoting mRNA injections, which they claim were wrongly presented as "safe and effective."

Bill Gates was the only defendant who did not respond to the allegations, arguing that Dutch courts lack jurisdiction over him. However, on September 18, 2024, the court ruled that Gates does fall under Dutch jurisdiction and must therefore face legal proceedings in the Netherlands.

Written proceedings – no public hearing

The plaintiffs initially requested a public hearing, but in December 2024 the court decided to proceed through written procedure. This is standard practice in Dutch civil law, unless compelling reasons justify a public session. The goal of the plaintiffs is that this case should be heard in public.

On December 17, 2024, the plaintiffs submitted an amended claim, posing the central question:

“Is it a vaccine or is it a bioweapon? It can’t be both.”

New legal procedure and the death of a key expert

To get the case to be heard in public, on March 7, 2025, three new petitioners launched a second legal procedure (a petition case), aimed at presenting preliminary evidence to determine whether:

a bioweapon has been deployed,

acts of genocide have taken place, and

“The Great Reset” is a real and ongoing global project.

In early January 2025, the petitioners received a written statement from Dr. Francis A. Boyle, a renowned U.S. legal scholar and author of the 1989 Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, which implements the Biological Weapons Convention under U.S. law.

In his affidavit, Boyle stated there was "no doubt that the mRNA COVID-19 injections are biological weapons." Tragically, Dr. Boyle passed away suddenly on January 30, 2025, shortly after submitting his statement. No official cause of death has been released, and his passing has increased the sense of urgency among the petitioners.

Given Boyle’s rare expertise in bioweapon legislation, they are now seeking other experts to support his findings.

Expert witnesses

The three petitioners wish to introduce testimony from several international experts:

What are the plaintiffs seeking?

If the court concludes that mRNA injections qualify as biological weapons and were administered under false pretences, the plaintiffs will:

request a legal declaration that the defendants committed unlawful acts;

seek compensation for physical and emotional damage;

request a ruling that the true nature of the injections was concealed while being promoted as “safe and effective.”

What’s next?

The court has not yet made a decision on whether the new petitioners will be formally added to the case. On April 7, 2025, the court informed the parties that a hearing may be scheduled later this year to hear form expert witnesses. On May 10, 2025, it was announced by the court that a preliminary evidence hearing (Voorlopige Bewijsverrichtingen) will take place on July 9, 2025, at 1:15 p.m. at the Leeuwarden District Court, Netherlands.

At that hearing, the expert witnesses will not yet be heard; instead, the court will deliberate on whether to allow the evidence request. Lawyers for the defendants may also present arguments.

For more information, documents about the case and donations, please check the website of the foundation that supports this case: www.rechtoprecht.online.

