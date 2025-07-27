Penny Marie NZ

Renate Lindeman
1d

We need to think of 'The Great Reset' as a World War. The world has seen many wars and a couple of World Wars and they should all be seen as (Great) Resets. No difference this time: a period of culling and destruction (to balance the budget) after which the world is rebuild by survivors and according to plans laid down by the parasitic forces.

The only difference this time are the weapons and the scale of the exercise. No bombs are used. It's mass culling by small increments through multiple injections under the guise of ‘healthcare’ and fake ‘pandemics’. The injuries and deaths are fully intentional. Every new fake emergency, every new round of 'boosters' and every new fake injectable 'solution' to a problem created by them, will result in more injuries and deaths. And this is all fully intentional and part of ‘The Great Reset’, a euphemism for World War iii.

Richard Seager
15h

Naomi Wolf is no friend of any of us. In addition this can probably be said of Russel Brand as well even if he is closer to the truth.

