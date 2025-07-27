Netherlands independent reporter Erica Krikke, has been following this fascinating case since July 2023. It’s not a new case. It just took a while for the world to notice it, and realise its significance.

Summary of case

In Leeuwarden District Court, Netherlands, seven plaintiffs have brought a case against 17 defendants (incl Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte and the State of the Netherlands) claiming that they have implemented the Covid 19: The Great Reset Project.

They claim that The Great Reset is a project aimed at the reorganization of societies in all United Nations (UN) member countries, as described by Klaus Schwab in his book Covid-19: The Great Reset. - Read full story. And that they knew the Covid19 injections would cause harm before they imposed them upon the majority of the worlds’ population.

Latest update - Brett Hawes ’ interview with Erica

Lawyer for the plaintiffs arrested

As Brett and Erica discuss, key lawyer on the case, Arno van Kessel is currently in prison and the family have not been told why. Is this similar to Reiner Fullmich’s situation? Arno’s family have set up a GoFundMe to assist him.

In June Erica discussed Arno’s situation with Italian lawyer Alessandro Fusillo…

Background to this fascinating case and the media’s response

Erica and I published our first collaboration about this case on October 19/20 2024. Our Substack (below) went viral, was republished worldwide including in the UK and France, and the story trended on X for over 3 weeks.

This is such an important case and the more people speaking about it factually, the better. This is a CIVIL case. It’s a start point. It’s ‘we the people’ holding the king pins to account. We can, and we will. For the future of humanity, it’s time to stand up. - Penny Marie

Our story even made it to France, with French podcaster Mohammed Diallo :

This is what happened next…

Our first story and that of Children’s Health Defense, did NOT state that Gates had been indicted. He can’t be, as it’s a civil case. Many outlets who picked up the story in the following days sensationalised it including Naomi Wolf & Russell Brand (Naomi gets the story wrong four times in under a minute, as I explain here) and many others. Significantly, RFK Junior talked about it while campaigning before the US election. RKF Jnr’s speech was mashed up on Alex Jones along with our Substack.

Erica and I were contacted by John Gregory from NewsGuard US fact-checkers pre-election because they traced RFK Jnr’s speech back to our Substack. The priority for Erica and I was that the facts were correct on this story, because we want to see it go to trial.

Meanwhile mainstream media didn’t cover the facts about the case of course… only publishing stories to debunk the sensationalised stories. Reuters, AFP Fact Check, Lead Stories, and later on PolitiFact. There were others, in multiple languages too, you can search them up online.

Can you see what this does to the psyche of the population, who are being gaslit and maligned and are merely ‘conspiracy theorists’ via mainstream media… when we have the evidence to support our claims?

This story is so significant, but mainstream media only reported on the sensationalised stories, debunking them, and in doing so, burying the real story.

What RFK Jnr said…

This media wildfire prompted us to post this follow-up…

On media integrity

In November 2024 on a Reality Check Radio chat with Marty Gibson and Anna McLoughlin, I discussed this case and the need for media integrity…

May 2025: Significant case update

Now even more drama, with five expert witnesses wanting to join this case via three new ‘participants’. Key potential witness Dr Francis Boyle (who had been in good health) suddenly passed away, weeks after getting involved on this case.

Boyle was a renowned U.S. legal scholar and author of the 1989 Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, which implements the Biological Weapons Convention under U.S. law. In his affidavit, Boyle stated there was "no doubt that the mRNA COVID-19 injections are biological weapons." (This evidence has not been brought to this case yet). Read the full story here:

Once again this story is being sensationalised, here is one example, from Jim Ferguson.

My advice: Be mindful who you follow and be prepared to dig deeper into the emotionally charged headlines, if you want the facts.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is accurately reporting on this case

