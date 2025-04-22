🚨EXCLUSIVE: 33 Air New Zealand Staff Battle In Court For Fairness Over Covid-19 Policy

Air New Zealand staff who declined from taking a COVID mRNA injection were retained on unpaid leave, their ability to earn was stifled during this time - which was a workplace policy, not a government mandate.

Mainstream media is rather quiet about this important case, which will set a precedent for future cases where workplace policies may be called into question during the COVID-19 Injection rollout and mandates in New Zealand.

Most of the 33 plaintiffs are pilots

Pilots are the best in the business at following best available data and due process. Lives depend on them doing so. They would not have made their decisions to decline the mRNA injection lightly, so we wait with bated breath to see the judge's ruling on this (likely in approx 3 months time).

You have until April 27th 2025 to have your say in the NZ Royal Commission Covid-19 Lessons Learned Inquiry.

