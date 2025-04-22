Penny Marie NZ

🚨EXCLUSIVE: 33 Air New Zealand Staff Battle In Court For Fairness Over Covid-19 Policy

Erika Whittome attended the Employment Court Hearing during March-April 2025
Penny Marie
Apr 22, 2025
Transcript

Air New Zealand staff who declined from taking a COVID mRNA injection were retained on unpaid leave, their ability to earn was stifled during this time - which was a workplace policy, not a government mandate.

Hear Erika’s independent explanation of this case - without the MSM spin!

Mainstream media is rather quiet about this important case, which will set a precedent for future cases where workplace policies may be called into question during the COVID-19 Injection rollout and mandates in New Zealand.

Most of the 33 plaintiffs are pilots

Pilots are the best in the business at following best available data and due process. Lives depend on them doing so. They would not have made their decisions to decline the mRNA injection lightly, so we wait with bated breath to see the judge's ruling on this (likely in approx 3 months time).

Have your say

You have until April 27th 2025 to have your say in the NZ Royal Commission Covid-19 Lessons Learned Inquiry.

You can also share your important story with...

My recent conversation with Lynda Wharton from The Health Forum NZ:

Podcast

Lynda Wharton From The Health Forum NZ, On The Royal Commission COVID-19, Recent Resignations, Pfizer Contract & More

Penny Marie
·
Mar 4
Lynda Wharton From The Health Forum NZ, On The Royal Commission COVID-19, Recent Resignations, Pfizer Contract & More

Lynda is a dear friend, fellow warrior woman, and passionate advocate for TRUTH, HEALTH and INFORMED CONSENT of ALL New Zealanders (even those who want to quiet our voices).

Read full story

