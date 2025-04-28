Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3

Part Of My COVID Story

Submissions have now closed on the "NZ Royal Commission COVID-19 Lessons Learned" (our second Inquiry, the first not addressing the key issues). Here is just a sliver of my personal story.
Penny Marie's avatar
Penny Marie
Apr 28, 2025
3
Share

The voices of many across New Zealand and the world, who knew something was very wrong with the COVID pandemic and all that followed… have not had their voices heard adequately.

What I sent in to the Inquiry

We were…

  • Censored on social media

  • Lied to and lied about in the media

  • Fired from our jobs, derided by colleagues

  • Excluded from family functions

  • Unable to visit sick relatives

  • Unable to go about our daily lives

We were CANCELLED

  • For doing our own research

  • For trying to tell our loved ones

  • For refusing to give in.

Watch our stories

If you’re new to this version of New Zealand’s recent history, I recommend watching two documentaries, made by amazing NZers who were prompted to start rolling their cameras, not knowing what was about to unfold, when thousands of people peacefully descended on parliament grounds in February 2022…

Please tell your story

Thousands of New Zealanders have now sent their stories into the Royal Commission. What happens next inside the Commission - we must now wait and see.

But we don’t have to stay quiet. Share your story your way. This is me sharing just a tiny part of mine.

I have chosen to move through this period of my life, and am committed to informing and empowering as many people as possible, to stand in their truth unwavering, to never let tyrannical powers overrule your own ethics and morals.

My intention is to ensure we have healthy future generations of children, who will take our country forward into a positive future.

A recent chat with Lynda Wharton of The Health Forum NZ…

Penny Marie Podcast

Lynda Wharton From The Health Forum NZ, On The Royal Commission COVID-19, Recent Resignations, Pfizer Contract & More

Penny Marie
·
Mar 4
Lynda Wharton From The Health Forum NZ, On The Royal Commission COVID-19, Recent Resignations, Pfizer Contract & More

Lynda is a dear friend, fellow warrior woman, and passionate advocate for TRUTH, HEALTH and INFORMED CONSENT of ALL New Zealanders (even those who want to quiet our voices).

Read full story

A couple of key clauses that may be in the NZ Pfizer contract

Social Media & Support

My social media links & recent work

I am an independent researcher and reporter. I survive and thrive on the support of people like you. If you would like to support me, I’d really appreciate you, thank you!
- One-off support of $10 or more
- Monthly support: $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, $500

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Penny Marie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture