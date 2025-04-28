Part Of My COVID Story

The voices of many across New Zealand and the world, who knew something was very wrong with the COVID pandemic and all that followed… have not had their voices heard adequately.

What I sent in to the Inquiry

We were…

Censored on social media

Lied to and lied about in the media

Fired from our jobs, derided by colleagues

Excluded from family functions

Unable to visit sick relatives

Unable to go about our daily lives

We were CANCELLED

For doing our own research

For trying to tell our loved ones

For refusing to give in.

Watch our stories

If you’re new to this version of New Zealand’s recent history, I recommend watching two documentaries, made by amazing NZers who were prompted to start rolling their cameras, not knowing what was about to unfold, when thousands of people peacefully descended on parliament grounds in February 2022…

Please tell your story

Thousands of New Zealanders have now sent their stories into the Royal Commission. What happens next inside the Commission - we must now wait and see.

But we don’t have to stay quiet. Share your story your way. This is me sharing just a tiny part of mine.

I have chosen to move through this period of my life, and am committed to informing and empowering as many people as possible, to stand in their truth unwavering, to never let tyrannical powers overrule your own ethics and morals.

My intention is to ensure we have healthy future generations of children, who will take our country forward into a positive future.

A recent chat with Lynda Wharton of The Health Forum NZ…

A couple of key clauses that may be in the NZ Pfizer contract

