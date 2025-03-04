Lynda Wharton From The Health Forum NZ, On The Royal Commission COVID-19, Recent Resignations, Pfizer Contract & More

Lynda is a dear friend, fellow warrior woman, and passionate advocate for TRUTH, HEALTH and INFORMED CONSENT of ALL New Zealanders (even those who want to quiet our voices).

Hear how Lynda's career background qualifies her to be a voice for the many people she represents, supports and advocates for.

This is a compelling, compassionate, intelligent discourse about the initial situation, the journey and challenges many New Zealanders have had since 2020, and the significance of what’s happening with the COVID inquiry today. Regardless which side of the jab/unjab decision you were and currently are on.

Topics included

Why there is a Stage 2 Inquiry and why your voice is important

The resignations in NZ last week of three key personnel on the RCI (and now a fourth)

The importance of the Pfizer and NZ Government Contract in this Inquiry and what we may already know about it.

Lynda and The Health Forum NZ

Lynda was one of, if not THE FIRST voice in the ‘wilderness’, raising alarm bells about the VAERS COVID injection adverse event reports in the US (specifically the Pfizer BioNTech as that’s what the NZ govt purchased), and the rushed-to-market injection and incessant 'safe and effective' message impressed on the population by the NZ Govt.

She formed The Health Forum NZ which is New Zealand’s largest support network for COVID injection harmed people. The Health Forum NZ is perhaps visually best-known for the plethora of posters displaying Covid injection victim true stories. Some who died after receiving one or more injections, and tens of thousands who are permanently injured.

These strong reminders are ever-present throughout NZ thanks to many volunteers who tirelessly raise awareness of the injustices people have been subjected to since early 2020. Many of whom are still grappling with the repercussions today, along with battling to be heard and recognised by the governments and elected representatives who imposed the injection, mandates, lockdowns, social distancing and full-blown propaganda upon the entire population.

Suffice to day, Lynda is well qualified to be speaking about the second NZ Government Inquiry: NZ Royal Commission COVID-19: Lessons Learned (RCI)

But we’ve already had an inquiry…

If you’re tuning in from overseas, you may not be aware that in NZ we have had an Inquiry. Of sorts. It was somewhat contrived (note sarcasm). It focused on ‘Pandemic Preparedness’ for ‘next time’. I struggled to answer the first question because the bases were loaded from the get-go.

Read the Report from the NZ Govt’s First Inquiry

We discuss the RCI Stage 2, and why it's important and different to Stage 1 (despite what critics and mainstream media say).

Pandemic?

In New Zealand, we never had a ‘pandemic’ in 2020. Doing my own research, turning off the news and daily reports from the ‘podium of truth’, I worked some things out for myself.

I penned (excuse pun) the blog below, ‘Square Peg, Round Hole’ in August 2021. It flipped my whole world upside down, estranged me from my loved ones, and set me on a new path entirely unrecognisable from the life I had ‘before’ they day I went looking for my own answers:

The Health Forum NZ

