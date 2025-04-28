Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

The Battle For Common Sense In Education

A battle is raging between parents, grandparents who know they must protect their children from concerning content... and those who shame us for doing so, and lobby against us.
Penny Marie's avatar
Let Kids Be Kids's avatar
Penny Marie
and
Let Kids Be Kids
Apr 28, 2025
2
2
Share
Transcript

Watch the full conversation here:

In the Relationships & Sexuality Education curriculum there are NO COMPULSORY TOPICS.

Read about this in the Let Kids Be Kids post from 2024. It references a document from the Ministry of Education that all parents and teachers tasked with teaching sex(uality) education should take a look at…

Let Kids Be Kids
OIA to Ministry Of Education Reveals Significant Finding
Today, July 31st, we received an Official Information Act response from Erica Stanford - Education Minister…
Read more
9 months ago · 7 likes · 1 comment · Let Kids Be Kids and Penny Marie

Have your say - before May 9th

Check out Bob McCroskries’ recent post with advice and links to complete the RSE Framework Consultation…

McBlog with Bob McCoskrie
McBlog: Speak Up On New RSE Framework
The draft relationships and sexuality education (RSE) framework was quietly published on the 11 April…
Read more
8 days ago · 7 likes · 1 comment · Bob McCoskrie

Please put your feedback in before May 9th - you can rest assured the Greens/Labour pushers of sexualisation of our kids and gender ideology will be...

On Benjamin Doyle

Yesterday I posted on X and Facebook a video that Benjamin Doyle posted only 2 days prior, in which he calls for his community and Green Party supporters to complete the RSE Framework consultation… (read Doyle’s Green MP Bio including his portfolios. Read Greens Education Policy).

If you want to know why I have highlighted that PPTA (Post Primary Teachers Association - IE the secondary school teachers union) follows him, see this post by Let Kids Be Kids… they are all connected and they are making their connections abundantly clear).

Let Kids Be Kids
The Queering Of New Zealand Children Via The Education System
We rely on the generosity of people who value our work. If you would like to support us, please consider upgrading to a paid Substack subscription, or check out other ways to support us here…
Read more
6 months ago · 11 likes · 6 comments · Let Kids Be Kids and Penny Marie

Yesterday’s X post…

Matua Kahurangi then posted this Substack…

Matua Kahurangi
Opinion: Why Is Ben "Bussy" Doyle still allowed anywhere near the sex ed conversation?
This week, Green MP Benjamin "Bussy" Doyle resurfaced on his locked-down Instagram, posting a video urging his "rainbow gang" to respond to the government's draft Relationships and Sexuality Education Framework, which will shape New Zealand's school curriculum by 2027. He highlighted that feedback submissions close on May 9, 2025, and stressed the Minis…
Read more
a day ago · 25 likes · 8 comments · Matua Kahurangi

I want to point out a couple of parts of his video

  1. He talks about the 2007 curriculum … we cannot find reference to what he is lobbying for. Watch the entire video from me: The Battle For Common Sense In Education.

Please read this yourself - I refer to it in my video Battle for Common Sense In Education.

  1. He includes Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa in his comments. Let Kids Be Kids has been raising alarm bells about their suite of resources ‘Navigating The Journey’ since late 2023.

Subscribe to Let Kids Be Kids

Parents need to know what’s in these resources, that apparently 50% of NZ schools are using in one form or another. It doesn’t mean all schools are teaching the worst of it… by why are they in there at all? Because they are endorsed by the Ministry of Education, that’s why.

I previously made this video about the Doyle saga and why the media is backing him…

Penny Marie Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: BENJAMIN DOYLE - What The Media Can't Say, & Why

Penny Marie and Let Kids Be Kids
·
Mar 31
EXCLUSIVE: BENJAMIN DOYLE - What The Media Can't Say, & Why

Benjamin identifies as takatāpui, queer, and non-binary, and has a strong background in advocacy for rainbow communities, including trans and gender-diverse issues.

Read full story

Your support is valued

I am an independent researcher and reporter. If you would like to support me, I’d really appreciate it, thank you! I am not funded by NZ On Air, or the PIJF, or the NZ Government, or Big Pharma.

One-off donation of $10 or more

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Penny Marie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture