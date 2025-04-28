Watch the full conversation here:

In the Relationships & Sexuality Education curriculum there are NO COMPULSORY TOPICS.

Read about this in the Let Kids Be Kids post from 2024. It references a document from the Ministry of Education that all parents and teachers tasked with teaching sex(uality) education should take a look at…

Have your say - before May 9th

Check out Bob McCroskries’ recent post with advice and links to complete the RSE Framework Consultation…

Please put your feedback in before May 9th - you can rest assured the Greens/Labour pushers of sexualisation of our kids and gender ideology will be...

On Benjamin Doyle

Yesterday I posted on X and Facebook a video that Benjamin Doyle posted only 2 days prior, in which he calls for his community and Green Party supporters to complete the RSE Framework consultation… (read Doyle’s Green MP Bio including his portfolios. Read Greens Education Policy).

If you want to know why I have highlighted that PPTA (Post Primary Teachers Association - IE the secondary school teachers union) follows him, see this post by Let Kids Be Kids… they are all connected and they are making their connections abundantly clear).

Yesterday’s X post…

Matua Kahurangi then posted this Substack…

I want to point out a couple of parts of his video

He talks about the 2007 curriculum … we cannot find reference to what he is lobbying for. Watch the entire video from me: The Battle For Common Sense In Education.

Please read this yourself - I refer to it in my video Battle for Common Sense In Education.

He includes Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa in his comments. Let Kids Be Kids has been raising alarm bells about their suite of resources ‘Navigating The Journey’ since late 2023.

Parents need to know what’s in these resources, that apparently 50% of NZ schools are using in one form or another. It doesn’t mean all schools are teaching the worst of it… by why are they in there at all? Because they are endorsed by the Ministry of Education, that’s why.

I previously made this video about the Doyle saga and why the media is backing him…

