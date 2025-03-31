EXCLUSIVE: BENJAMIN DOYLE - What The Media Can't Say, & Why

Benjamin identifies as takatāpui, queer, and non-binary, and has a strong background in advocacy for rainbow communities, including trans and gender-diverse issues.
Previously he has worked at The Burnett Foundation and has taught at: Auckland Grammar, Manurewa High School, Melville High School and Rotorua High School.
We discuss:
Is the media gagged? If so, why?
An alarming Thesis by Doyle.
If you're not trans or their ally, you're apparently a Colonial Nazi Fascist.
We encourage you to download and read Doyle’s Thesis, and view the links below to inform yourself on the bigger picture, in particular the Gender Minorities manifesto on ‘Anti-Transgender Extremism’.
Share from my other channels: YouTube, X, Facebook
Find your courage and start asking some BIG questions.
The future of our children may depend on your actions today.
Highlights
3:15 - Winston Peters' X post asking media to investigate Doyle
4:00 - Radio NZ: Call for Prime Minister to step in over Winston Peters comments about Green MP
18:02 - Pride Pledge
21:28 - The Queering of NZ Children Via The Education System - by Let Kids Be Kids, incl ref to 'Sexualising children? The rise of Comprehensive Sexuality Education’ - MCC Brussels & Dr Joanna Williams
22:05 - Rainbow Tick, Toitu Takatapui
24:40 - Winston Peters: I'm asking the mainstream media why won't you do your job and question the Greens?
26:52 - Doyle's Thesis at Waikato University: Mana Takatāpui: Self-determination for queer rangatahi Māori 2023
34:38 - NZ Connections To USAID In The LGBTQIA+ Industry - Penny Marie
36:38 - Gender Minorities - Activism and the Anti-Transgender Extremism Manifesto
46:33 - NZ Green Party's Rainbow Strategy
51:34 - Contact Let Kids Be Kids
We would like to hear from the Maori community who have taken the time to read Doyle’s Thesis, and also anyone who may have concerns. (We are not making any presumptions, we’re simply opening the door as we know other situations where parents have not been helped by school leaders or Police).
Penny Marie
Penny Marie founded Let Kids Be Kids in September 2023. Much of her research and advocacy work relates to the identity disruption and sexualisation of our children and teens.
I am an independent researcher and reporter. I survive and thrive on the support of people like you. If you would like to support me, I’d really appreciate you, thank you! - One-off support of $10 or more
Share this post