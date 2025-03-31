Playback speed
Share post
EXCLUSIVE: BENJAMIN DOYLE - What The Media Can't Say, & Why

Benjamin Doyle is a prominent figure as New Zealand’s first openly non-binary Member of Parliament, representing the Green Party since October 2024
Penny Marie
and
Let Kids Be Kids
Mar 31, 2025
3
2
Transcript

Benjamin identifies as takatāpui, queer, and non-binary, and has a strong background in advocacy for rainbow communities, including trans and gender-diverse issues.

Previously he has worked at The Burnett Foundation and has taught at: Auckland Grammar, Manurewa High School, Melville High School and Rotorua High School.

We discuss:

  • Is the media gagged? If so, why?

  • An alarming Thesis by Doyle.

  • If you're not trans or their ally, you're apparently a Colonial Nazi Fascist.

We encourage you to download and read Doyle’s Thesis, and view the links below to inform yourself on the bigger picture, in particular the Gender Minorities manifesto on ‘Anti-Transgender Extremism’.

Find your courage and start asking some BIG questions.
The future of our children may depend on your actions today.

Benjamin Doyle’s Thesis

NZ Connections To USAID In The NZ LGBTQIA+ Industry

Penny Marie and Let Kids Be Kids
·
Mar 19
NZ Connections To USAID In The NZ LGBTQIA+ Industry

Lifting the lid

We would like to hear from the Maori community who have taken the time to read Doyle’s Thesis, and also anyone who may have concerns. (We are not making any presumptions, we’re simply opening the door as we know other situations where parents have not been helped by school leaders or Police).

Penny Marie

Penny Marie founded Let Kids Be Kids in September 2023. Much of her research and advocacy work relates to the identity disruption and sexualisation of our children and teens.

