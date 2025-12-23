Penny Marie NZ

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

We made it through 2025 together!
Penny Marie and Let Kids Be Kids
Dec 23, 2025
THANK YOU

I want to thank YOU for subscribing (and actually reading) my posts. We’re in the midst of the greatest information war ever. Most of us struggle with information overload, and as trust in legacy media shrivels up, and more social media apps and new news channels pop up… it’s just do darned NOISY. Which is why, if you’re reading this… THANK YOU.

I’ll keep this short as I want to get offline and breathe… and I’m sure you do too. What a mad couple of weeks it’s been. I’ll keep my more personal reflections (below) for my valued and never acknowledged paid subscribers… thank you, for keeping my lights on. Literally.

Let Kids Be Kids 2025 Highlights

Please check out our Christmas message and 2025 highlights. It was hard to pick only three… but we managed to… check them out here… can you guess what they were?

Let Kids Be Kids
Merry Christmas from Let Kids Be Kids
Thank you…
15 hours ago · Let Kids Be Kids and Penny Marie

Looking ahead to 2026

We’re heading into an election year in New Zealand… and while I focus my attention at the grassroots, we’re in some stormy waters in NZ and worldwide. I will be taking some time off (sort of) in January to distill down my focus areas for 2026, and how to achieve better life balance than I had in 2025. Because I’m in for the long haul and I don’t believe we’re meant to limp across the finish line broken, battered and bankrupt.

