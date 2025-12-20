Why Are The NZ Defence Force Training To Kill Christians??

NZDF is running war games that cast “Christian extremists” as the enemy on a map that is basically the South Island of New Zealand.

This is the crux of the training material we look at in this video, and it raises serious questions about ideological capture, psychological warfare, and who gets to decide what “extremism” looks like inside our military.

A fictional enemy that looks a lot like us

A leaked NZDF training pack sets its scenario in a made‑up country, but the map names – Murchison, Nelson, St Arnaud, “Rainbow” Ski Field – give the game away: this is New Zealand in all but name, and we hone in on the RAINBOW CONNECTION.

The “Visayan People’s Front” (VPF) is described as a “Christian extremist group” recruiting indigenous youth with promises of a “return to the traditional ways of a Christian nation,” explicitly mirroring Maori–Christian history and present‑day rural/urban political divides.

Ideological capture and psychological operations

The script of the exercise reads like a cut‑and‑paste of today’s culture war: Christian so-called “extremists,” (which are VERY MUCH NOT), Islamic extremists, campus occupations, referendums, coups and armed factions, all woven together in a way that treats conservative or Christian worldviews as a security problem.

This as an example of fifth‑generation warfare: narrative, language and training materials being used to dehumanise, destabilise and push populations toward crisis so a pre‑baked “solution” can be imposed.

Rainbow money, Pride Pledge, and NZDF

We connect the training scenario to NZDF’s broader DEI and rainbow commitments: Pride Pledge membership, compulsory “rainbow awareness” training, and the embedding of DEI language across policies, KPIs and leadership structures.

We obtained an OIA response showing NZDF spending roughly NZD $46,000 over three years on Pride Pledge fees alone, on top of internal time and other rainbow‑industry consultancy – public money underwriting an ideological programme, not just neutral “inclusion.”

The Brad in every organisation

We introduce Brad Poulter, a he/him, ex‑Navy, now in a strategic diversity role and a former chair of the NZDF rainbow network OverWatch, as profiled by the Rainbow Excellence Awards.

The point is not personal but systemic: Every large organisation with a Rainbow Tick or Pride Pledge will have one or more internal champions whose job is to operationalise DEI, sit in cross‑agency rainbow networks, and ensure that “rainbow KPIs” flow right up to executive leadership and into training.

Extremism, children, and the spiritual dimension

The latter half of the conversation widens out: From NZDF training to the police‑endorsed “Anti‑Transgender Extremism” guideline that effectively labels ordinary parents and critics of child medicalisation as extremists.

The trans rights activists try very hard to connect ordinary parents who reject trans ideology who are of all faiths/no faith to ‘extreme right wing Christians’… which is total rubbish. Now, we can see why that’s an important part of the rhetoric they have created. Are we seeing the start of the next ‘phase’ of psychological warfare in New Zealand?

We connect the common thread of how language being weaponised – “extremist,” “hate,” “anti‑trans” – to silence dissent while children are exposed to puberty blockers, sterilisation and irreversible interventions that even internal Ministry of Health documents, they say, do not evidence as beneficial.

Where to from here for New Zealanders?

We are making a call to New Zealanders to recognise that this is not abstract theory but a live battle over values, law and the safety of children and families. And Christians are firmly in the cross hairs.

Our last word…

We’re sorry to bring you this hard news right before Christmas… please make sure you step away from the online noise over Christmas, ground yourselves in your faith, family and whenua. We are here because we love New Zealand, and we love New Zealanders.

IF YOU PRAY, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR BELOVED NATION, OUR LEADERS, OUR CHILDREN. PRAY THAT CORRUPTION WILL BE EXPOSED, THAT WRONGS WILL BE RIGHTED, AND THAT IS DONE PEACEFULLY AND SWIFTLY.

Please return in 2026 prepared to speak up for what you believe in, increase your awareness of the ideological capture of institutions – including, uncomfortably, the NZ Defence Force itself.

