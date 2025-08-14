EXCLUSIVE: Misty's Story: Generational Abuse, Incest, Trauma, & A Path To Healing

VIEWER WARNING

Some content may be triggering or distressing as we discuss sexual abuse and incest. Links to New Zealand support agencies recommended by Misty, are on the YouTube video description.

Clarion call

Misty’s decision to speak up is part of her healing journey, but it so much more. It is a clarion call to the people of New Zealand. Many of us are by now aware of, or live with the dark secrets that our nation groans under the weight of.

In some homes, communities, marae, and extended families, New Zealanders grapple with generational abuse, substance abuse, incest, homelessness, neglect and more.

Many suffer in silence, not seeking help. Misty’s intention is that by sharing her story, viewers who have had similar past experiences, or are currently in an abusive situation, will be empowered to reach out for support.

REACH OUT FOR HELP. YOU ARE NOT ALONE - Misty

