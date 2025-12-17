Penny Marie NZ

The 'Aotearoa' Pots Of Gold At The End Of The LGBTQIA+ Rainbow

A number of the hottest political topics in New Zealand are at a convergence. I pull at a thread with Rachel Scott, check out what we unravel.
Penny Marie and Let Kids Be Kids
Dec 17, 2025

Watch full episode YouTube

We dive into

  • A so-called ‘not political’ group who organised ‘Ban The Block’ protest in Auckland on December 7. This protest was against the NZ Govt’s announcement on pausing the use of puberty blockers for children diagnosed with ‘gender dysphoria’

  • A North Island mega-iwi linked to this event

  • One of this iwi’s subsidiary charities

  • And how corporations and agencies throughout NZ are required to comply with the TQ industry’s belief and policies.

References

About Penny Marie

I have been independently researching, writing and sharing peoples stories since 2021, and in September 2023 I formed Let Kids Be Kids.

I am an independent researcher and reporter. If you would like to support me, I’d really appreciate it, thank you!

Discussion about this video

