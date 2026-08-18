ACT Party Waikato Candidate ASH PARMAR

ASH PARMAR is the Waikato candidate for ACT Party in the 2026 Election. This is the second time Ash has stood for ACT in the Waikato.

If you live in the Waikato or know people who do, please share with them.

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Topics we cover

Introduction, who is Ash?

Why this seat, why now?

What makes you fit for the job?

Party and policy

Rapid fire questions

Final words

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‘People In Politics’ series

I invite politicians from all parties to help voters get to know them - their background, their party priorities and their own passion areas.

Elections bring with it amplified media distractions, salacious drama and op-eds that promote their own political bias.

I offer a fresh approach - it’s not my job to sway your vote, or to tell you what to think. I want you to get to know your candidates. I want voters to be informed, engaged and empowered, from the comfort of their own homes (or listen while in the car).

Watch episode 1: Vincent Andersen, New Zealand First Candidate for Coromandel

If you are a candidate and want to join my PEOPLE IN POLITICS series, please get in touch.

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Get in touch with Ash

ACT Party Candidate for WAIKATO

Email: ash.parmar@act.org.nz

Facebook, Instagram

ACT Party policies https://www.act.org.nz/policies

Penny Marie NZ

I am a New Zealand-based independent researcher and podcaster. If you would like to support me, I’d really appreciate it, thank you!

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