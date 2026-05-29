The Pen Is Mightier Than The Sword

June is PRIDE (money grabbing) MONTH

We’re entering the month where the trans lobby scrapes even more money from us, the (majority of the population) people who don’t buy into their lifestyle or ideology. I recently wrote about SWEAT WITH PRIDE, an annual month-long fundraiser for THE BURNETT FOUNDATION, who receives millions of $$$ from the NZ Govt.

This is a strategy that takes money from New Zealanders who may NOT subscribe to a lifestyle that includes:

Multiple partner promiscuous sex

Same sex relationships (The Burnett Foundation was the AIDS Foundation - specifically for the homosexual community, but has morphed into promoting rampant promiscuity and ‘trans’ ideology)

Men dressing up as garish parodies of women

Women dressing up as garish parodies of men

Adults who flaunt their sexual fetishes and false identities in the faces of families and children.

…And spends it on themselves.

They say ‘they’ are discriminated against. But here is the cold hard truth. Are you sitting down? Because it’s really important. In undoes everything for ‘them’.

Who is ‘they’?

It’s the ‘trans’ or TQ part of LGBTQ.

However…

There is no legal definition of ‘transgender’ in law.

Not in NZ law.

Not in international law.

If it isn’t defined in law it cannot be protected in law.

All people are protected under human rights laws and international treaties as MALES and FEMALES.

If you don’t like being called a male or a female then you need HELP, not a special category.

There are two sexes.

Everything else is political propaganda.

Even Australia (who is currently falling apart over the TICKLE VS GIGGLE CASE…) knows this:

Australia Human Rights Commission

What is a woman?

I, like all of us, are TIRED of having this conversation. I want to move on. I don’t want to have to talk about the ‘definition of a woman’. Because we all know what it is. It’s not up for debate.

(For those overseas who don’t know - this is Chris Hipkins, leader of the Labour Party. He took up the NZ Prime Minister’s role following Jacinda Ardern’s resignation in 2023).

PS: THEY know what a woman is too.

But it’s clear that they are NOT ALLOWED TO SAY IT. Who is telling them that they can’t? That’s the million dollar question, isn’t it?

Denying stating the obvious on this most basic of topics should be cause for criminal negligence and a mental health assessment. Not to mention perhaps assessing one’s suitability for senior roles and large salary, perks and pension packages, courtesy of the taxpayer.

But then, the ‘mental health’ industry is compromised too, given that the NZ Govt created a ‘Ministry of Mental Health’, and appointed MP Matt Doocey, who was in the past at UK’s Tavistock Institute, as minister. Here is Doocey, saying he “looks forward to the day his son and daughter tell him their gender identity”.

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The emperor has no clothes

And so, in a small act of defiance, I sent a letter to FMG insurance... my insurance company.

My advice? SPEAK UP WHILE IT’S STILL LEGAL.

I sent this letter to FMG. Feel free to let it give you ideas if you want to send a letter to a contributor to Sweat With Pride too.

Read my previous post, explaining the manifesto that is exactly playing out, with Sweat With Pride.

About Penny Marie

Penny Marie is a New Zealand-based investigative reporter, and founder of Let Kids Be Kids. Please follow, comment, share and support my work. Subscribe to my Substack, X (I also post these articles on X) and YouTube - and turn notifications on.

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