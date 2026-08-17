Five Years Ago Today - New Zealand Went Into A Full Lockdown.

Five years ago TODAY August 17th 2021, millions of New Zealanders were forced into ‘LOCKDOWN’ because of one single ‘ASSUMED’ DELTA ‘CASE’.

Hold them to account.

Never forget.

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While I was locked down somewhere in Auckland, I stayed up all night for 3 nights running, researching, and ended up penning my first ever blog on my research…. read it here…

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In April 2025 I submitted some of my story to the second Covid Royal commission…

Keep telling your stories.

Penny Marie

Penny Marie is an independent researcher and investigative reporter.