Five Years Ago Today - New Zealand Went Into A Full Lockdown.

Five years ago TODAY August 17th 2021, millions of New Zealanders were forced into ‘LOCKDOWN’ because of one single ‘ASSUMED’ DELTA ‘CASE’.
Hold them to account.
Never forget.
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While I was locked down somewhere in Auckland, I stayed up all night for 3 nights running, researching, and ended up penning my first ever blog on my research…. read it here…
In April 2025 I submitted some of my story to the second Covid Royal commission…
Keep telling your stories.
Penny Marie
Penny Marie is an independent researcher and investigative reporter.