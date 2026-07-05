HAPPY BIRTHDAY USA: Bringing America's History Alive

While I was in Washington DC in Sept-Oct 2025, I was invited along to a networking event with a group called The Golden Age. It was an incredible privilege to be among true patriots who show up, join together, and love their country deeply.



What started as a small networking group of 4 people, has now grown to a monthly calendar highlight for hundreds of Americans who fly from across the US to Washington to attend these events.



Our International Child Protection Taskforce team members who were still in the US (myself from NZ, Angela from Australia, Jana from Ireland and Tanya from Canada), enjoyed a great evening.



What struck me about the people present here, and in general in my recent trips to the US, is their deep seated acknowledgement of God, their understanding and patriotism - they know who they are and why it's important to be steadfast in their own culture. I love this. I pray we see this arise more in New Zealanders.



On the 4th of July 2026, the 250 year birthday of the US's independence, I am sharing the video I recorded that evening, where Marshall Munroe, ex Disney attraction designer, described his vision for part of the Freedom 250 Washington celebrations, and the concept of taking an interactive history around the US.

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Penny Marie

Penny Marie is an independent researcher and investigative reporter, and the Founder of Let Kids Be Kids NZ.