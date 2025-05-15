New Zealand Parliament - May 15 2025: Sexual Identity Flags Flying (Again)

WHY is this happening?

Who authorised it? What is the meaning behind it?

I'm not an 'anti transgender extremist' for asking why we need to have these flags flying at parliament (or anywhere).

If a group demands that they must not be questioned, we need to ask why? What are they trying to do, implement, install or hide, that they need to first shut down any critical thinking and honest conversations about?

Significance of flags

Flags flown outside or inside state buildings are powerful symbols of sovereignty, identity, and governance.

Outside, they project state authority and civic pride to the public

Inside, they reinforce the legitimacy of state institutions and preserve historical narratives.

Flags are a matter of national identity, they are also used in merchant and shipping, they denote who is in charge. There are strict protocols to flying our national flag, see here.

Flag display is governed by protocol, and their presence often carries emotional and political weight, reflecting both unity and, at times, societal tensions. Why then are sexual identity flags flying? Maybe, just maybe, it’s not about sexual identity. Maybe it’s something bigger. But we aren’t allowed to ask, because if we do, apparently we’re transphobic homophobic bigots. Concerning??

That which we cannot question, controls us.

Are trans rights activists a hate group, calling us a hate group?

Watch my recent explainer… decide for yourself.

In the video I made of parliament today, the NZ national flag is flying in the background to the left and the multiple sexual identity flags appear to be flying on separate poles at the same height.

Share

When the New Zealand flag is flown with the flags of other countries, each flag should be the same size and should fly from a separate flagpole of the same height. - Ministry for Culture & Heritage NZ

Why are the (ever growing) range of FICTIONAL sexual identity flags found flying outside state buildings, on courthouses, at schools etc etc. Why are sexual identity flags being flown and handed to school children in a myriad different forms?

These flags should not even exist, as they denote gang-like, tribal segregation. Micro targeting a population to define their ‘difference’ is how a nation falls, NOT how it succeeds.

Will a flag help someone who requires medical or psychological support?

There are only two sexes

The actual number of people who categorise themselves as ‘trans or non-binary’ is… wait for it… 0.7% of the adult population in NZ.

The rest of us, know that we are either male, or female. Born that way, will always be that way. No matter what our sexual preference is.

Also, 95.7% are heterosexual. Of the remaining 4.3%, most of these are lesbian or gay.

So the % of people who are getting all the funding, all the policies, all the accolades, all the attention… (which are not the lesbian and gay groups within the LGBTQ sector of society)… means that the TQ groups are getting all the things.

The TQ groups have taken over, and the world needs to come to grips with what is happening here. And decide if they want this takeover to continue, or not.

Read this week’s article in The Centrist for more details on the graph above.

The story that this is an oppressed group is FALSE. Wake up, New Zealand, please wake up. This movement has taken all the funding, all the key roles, and overtaken the public sector and media, and most political parties.

What can you and I do?

I am not a big one for angry mobs. Mobs and protests are currently being used to stoke the fire, as Mike Benz explains (in the Hate Group video above).

And as we saw in February 2022, no-one inside the Beehive was listening.

The media intentionally uses any questioning or criticism of anything pride/trans related to turn it back on the well meaning people who see exactly what this is.

I’m keen to chat to people with real, workable ideas, solutions. For me, it starts at home, and in your community. And in your jobs. If you’re being forced to attend rainbow training…. maybe it’s time to say NO. Maybe you’ll start the turn of the tide.

Listen to the words of this song, by Tracy Chapman….

One suggestion

A suggestion shared with me this morning from someone on the ‘inside’ is to email the Speakers Office in NZ Parliament, and CC in NZFirst. NZFirst are the only political party that appear to not have attended Big Gay Out, and that are pushing back against DEI takeover. Which, of course is why the media is doing all it can to disrepute them.

I don’t know how much Winston and NZFirst can or will do, but letting them hear your voice can’t make things any worse, at this stage.

Speakers’ Office email: speakers.office@parliament.govt.nz

NZ First email: Nzfirst@parliament.govt.nz

Contact your MP

My previous post

Ways to help me share my content

Share Penny Marie NZ