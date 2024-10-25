Pendulum by Penny Marie

UPDATE: The Bill Gates Court Case The World Is Talking About
Bill Gates and other key figures have to face a civil lawsuit brought forward by seven plaintiffs in the Netherlands.
  
Penny Marie
 and 
Zebra Inspiratie
8
BREAKING NEWS: Bill Gates loses lawsuit and will appear in Dutch court
Bill Gates loses groundbreaking lawsuit and must appear before a Dutch court
  
Penny Marie
 and 
Zebra Inspiratie
141
Australian Local Council Votes In Favour Of Immediate Suspension Of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines
Strength in numbers... A groundbreaking decision by elected representatives, in Port Hedland, Western Australia
  
Penny Marie
Parent Voice on Childhood vaccines and latest announcement to increase childhood vaccination rates through Plunket
Open letter to MPs Shane Reti and Casey Costello
  
Penny Marie
6

June 2024

May 2024

The Ripple Effect, Pink Shirt Friday, and LKBK North Island Roadshow
Seek truth. Find truth. Speak truth. Truth sets us free
  
Penny Marie
 and 
Let Kids Be Kids

April 2024

Speaking Up For Parental Authority
Let Kids Be Kids South Island Roadshow is well underway!
  
Penny Marie
 and 
Let Kids Be Kids
It's Time To Find Our Voices, & South Island Speaking Tour in April
It's now or never... the time to speak and take action is here. Stages of grief and despair - to empowered, And check out my upcoming South Island…
  
Penny Marie
 and 
Let Kids Be Kids

March 2024

The Normalising Of Cult-Like Behaviour
Four years since the world 'locked down' overnight, I feel to repost this. First published in August 2023 on Voice Media and eLocal
  
Penny Marie
 and 
Let Kids Be Kids
1
Court Of Appeal Rules Against The Rights Of Teachers Who Were Mandated In Nov 2021
After a year-long wait for their decision, the NZ Court of Appeal Fails to Uphold The New Zealand Bill of Rights for Teachers
  
Penny Marie
11
Monthly Supporter Update - March
Summary of my shenanigans and stories over the past few weeks
  
Penny Marie
NZ Teachers Court of Appeal Update
with Rachael Mortimer, Chair of NZTSOS (NZ Teachers Speaking Out with Science)
  
Penny Marie
2
