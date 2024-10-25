Pendulum by Penny Marie
UPDATE: The Bill Gates Court Case The World Is Talking About
Bill Gates and other key figures have to face a civil lawsuit brought forward by seven plaintiffs in the Netherlands.
Oct 25
•
Penny Marie
and
Zebra Inspiratie
33
8
BREAKING NEWS: Bill Gates loses lawsuit and will appear in Dutch court
Bill Gates loses groundbreaking lawsuit and must appear before a Dutch court
Oct 19
•
Penny Marie
and
Zebra Inspiratie
1,008
141
Australian Local Council Votes In Favour Of Immediate Suspension Of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines
Strength in numbers... A groundbreaking decision by elected representatives, in Port Hedland, Western Australia
Oct 14
•
Penny Marie
10
Parent Voice on Childhood vaccines and latest announcement to increase childhood vaccination rates through Plunket
Open letter to MPs Shane Reti and Casey Costello
Oct 10
•
Penny Marie
6
6
June 2024
The Power Of Personal Connection
Anna McLoughlin and Helen Tindall are in Geneva, Switzerland to 'Say NO to the WHO', and Elisabeth Cave and I are soon to continue the Let Kids Be Kids…
Jun 2
•
Penny Marie
and
Let Kids Be Kids
1
May 2024
The Ripple Effect, Pink Shirt Friday, and LKBK North Island Roadshow
Seek truth. Find truth. Speak truth. Truth sets us free
May 13
•
Penny Marie
and
Let Kids Be Kids
1
April 2024
Speaking Up For Parental Authority
Let Kids Be Kids South Island Roadshow is well underway!
Apr 23
•
Penny Marie
and
Let Kids Be Kids
2
It's Time To Find Our Voices, & South Island Speaking Tour in April
It's now or never... the time to speak and take action is here. Stages of grief and despair - to empowered, And check out my upcoming South Island…
Apr 9
•
Penny Marie
and
Let Kids Be Kids
3
March 2024
The Normalising Of Cult-Like Behaviour
Four years since the world 'locked down' overnight, I feel to repost this. First published in August 2023 on Voice Media and eLocal
Mar 29
•
Penny Marie
and
Let Kids Be Kids
1
Court Of Appeal Rules Against The Rights Of Teachers Who Were Mandated In Nov 2021
After a year-long wait for their decision, the NZ Court of Appeal Fails to Uphold The New Zealand Bill of Rights for Teachers
Mar 26
•
Penny Marie
7
11
Monthly Supporter Update - March
Summary of my shenanigans and stories over the past few weeks
Mar 19
•
Penny Marie
NZ Teachers Court of Appeal Update
with Rachael Mortimer, Chair of NZTSOS (NZ Teachers Speaking Out with Science)
Mar 4
•
Penny Marie
4
2
